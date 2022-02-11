Sections

Air Canada Will Have Their First Ever Movie-Themed Plane To Celebrate A Toronto Set Film

The movie release is in March!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Air Canada | Handout, The Walt Disney Studios | Handout

A new Disney and Pixar movie that is set in Toronto is coming exclusively to Disney Plus on March 11, 2022. Turning Red is about a quirky 13-year-old who receives her family's ancestral trait of turning into a giant red panda whenever she feels strong emotions.

Air Canada is celebrating the highly anticipated Toronto-based cartoon with a themed airplane along with some other surprises.

Air Canada: Celebrating Disney and Pixar’s new film, Turning Red www.youtube.com

The airline has decorated an A220 aircraft with images of the Turning Red film. This month they are also showing passengers a special video, inspired by the movie trailer. In March, the movie will be featured in their enRoute magazine.

They have also launched a special contest offering five prize packages that each include a trip for four to Toronto to see the Canadian film premiere on March 8. It runs until February 20 for Canadian residents.

The director of the film, Domee Shi, is a Canadian Academy-Award winner and made Turning Red as a sort of love letter to the city of Toronto. The collaboration with Air Canada is sure to share the love for Canada and display great Canadian talent.

Turning Red 

Rating: N/A

Why You Need To Watch It: You can celebrate the city of Toronto and express your love of Canada with a fun cartoon coming in March. The celebrations continue with the Air Canada collaboration and the chance to win a flight to the premiere viewing.

