Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
toronto film locations

Pixar's 'Turning Red' Dropped A New Trailer & It's Full Of Iconic Toronto Spots (VIDEO)

It's hitting the screens this March!

Pixar's 'Turning Red' Dropped A New Trailer & It's Full Of Iconic Toronto Spots (VIDEO)
Pixar | YouTube

If you live and breathe Pixar movies, Turning Red just dropped a new trailer, and Toronto fans will want to grab the popcorn because the whole setting just screams the 6ix.

Turning Red follows the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old-girl whose family has a "mystical connection" with red pandas -- which turns Mei right into one whenever her emotions are running high.

The official trailer for the film dropped on November 17, and it is filled with so many iconic Toronto landmarks and figures that locals will automatically recognize.

Turning Red | Official Trailer www.youtube.com

Right at the start of the trailer viewers can see the CN tower in its animated glory, with the main character quickly posing in front of it as her friends beatbox in the back.

As soon as one says "Let's go", we're taken to Toronto's streets where anyone who's taken transit in the city will instantly recognize the red TTC streetcar moving across the screen. Pixar even nailed what it looks like inside the streetcar, as Mei Lee does her homework on the train.

There are even nods to some of the 6ix's most colourful streets like the ones you'd walk through in Kensington market as you're thrifting for vintage finds.

But, the references don't just stay focused on Toronto. At one point there's a box of birthday cake Timbits that's quickly shown on her family's dining room table for breakfast and later, Mei Lee wears a t-shirt with a Canadian maple leaf on it, too.

Turning Red is directed by Oscar-award-winning Domee Shi, whose short film Bao, also takes place in the 6ix. Starring Sandra Oh and newcomer Rosalie Chang, this is surely something Canadian animated movie lovers won't want to pass up.

The movie is expected to hit the big screens on March 11, 2022.

From Your Site Articles

Pixar's 'Lightyear' Trailer Has Fans Buzzing About Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen

To controversy, and beyond!

Pixar | YouTube

Toy Story fans are getting the real Buzz Lightyear origin story they didn't know they wanted, but it's coming at a cost.

Tim Allen, the actor who voiced the child's plaything version of Buzz in all four Toy Story movies, will not be back to play the human version in Lightyear.

Keep Reading Show less

Ed Asner, The Voice Behind 'Up's Iconic Grumpy Grandpa, Has Passed Away

Tributes to the legendary actor have been pouring in all day.

Sbukley | Dreamstime, @pixar | Dreamstime

Millennials who grew up with Disney and Pixar have lost a beloved actor and a beloved voice.

Ed Asner, the voice actor of the prickly patriarch in Up passed away at 91 on Sunday, August 29, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account.

Keep Reading Show less

Pixar’s Next Animated Film Is Stuffed Full Of Early 2000s Canadian Nostalgia (VIDEO)

The film is set in Toronto and it's not hard to tell!

Pixar | YouTube, Pixar | YouTube

Canadian fans of Disney-Pixar movies, get your calendars out. Turning Red, the next movie from the famous animation studio, is coming out on March 11, 2022, and it's set in Toronto, Ontario.

The film follows the story of Mei, a Chinese-Canadian girl who is navigating growing up with an unusually hairy difference — when she gets too excited, she turns into a giant red panda. The trailer for the film dropped on July 13, and there are tons of Canadian clues for fans to look for.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix's Steamy Hit ‘Sex/Life’ Was Actually Filmed Around Toronto (PHOTOS)

How many locations did you recognize? 🤔

@adam_demos | Instagram, @sarahshahi | Instagram

When watching Netflix's Sex/Life did you recognize any landmarks in the steamy hit series?

The hit show with a shower scene everyone is talking about on TikTok and Twitter is set in bustling New York but was actually filmed around Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less