Air Canada Is Hiring In Toronto RN & Some Of The Benefits Are Unreal

A few of the jobs pay above minimum wage, too.

Are you currently looking for a job that pays more than minimum wage? Well, Air Canada is currently hiring for a wide variety of positions in Toronto, and you could very well qualify.

From loading up airplanes with fliers' suitcases to working on the airline's IT team that prevents cybersecurity attacks on their website's backend, there is an opportunity for practically everyone. Plus, some of the benefits Air Canada provides to its employees sound pretty great, too.

According to the airline, some of the perks of working with them include health benefits, a pension plan and an employee travel program that hooks up not only employees with special rates on plane tickets but their immediate family members too.

"Plus, through Air Canada's partners, they also enjoy discounts on car rentals, hotel accommodations, vacation packages and tour operators," Air Canada's website states.

So, are you ready to take your career to new heights? Here are six job postings that are currently looking for workers in the 6ix.

Ramp Agent

Air Canada

Salary: $16.60 an hour (but varies with shift times)

Who Should Apply: If you can manage to lift heavy objects (like 70-pound suitcases), don't mind occasionally working in inclement weather and can work in the country, then you might want to consider applying as a Ramp Agent at Air Canada.

Apply Here

Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant

Salary: $15.20 an hour

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has previous janitorial experience and can work under fast time constraints could toss their resume into the ring as a Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant at Air Canada. On top of cleaning the plane, you will be tasked with stocking it up with necessary supplies and equipment.

Apply Here

Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist

Salary: $16 an hour

Who Should Apply: While they're looking for someone who fluently speaks English and French, they will also strongly consider you if you can also speak Arabic, Cantonese, Danish, Dutch, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Punjabi, Spanish or Turkish.

Apply Here

Customer Sales and Service Agent, Call Centre

Salary: $16 an hour

Who Should Apply: If you have your high school diploma, see yourself as a "people person," care about excellent customer service and can politely and professionally chat on the phone, then Air Canada might just be looking for you.

Apply Here

Ground Support Equipment Mechanic

Who Should Apply: In order to submit your application to be a GSE Mechanic at Air Canada, you should have a deep knowledge of drive-trains, engines and complex electrical and hydraulic systems, and have at least five years of experience in the trade.

Apply Here

Analyst, IT & Cyber Ops - Cyber Security Operations Centre

Piotr Swat | Dreamstime

Who Should Apply: If you have a few years of experience working in IT or operations in a large company and can work in a fast-paced environment as the point person in dealing with cybersecurity threats, then this job may just be for you.

Apply Here

