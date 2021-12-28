Trending Tags

Air Canada Jobs Are Available Across The Country Right Now & You Can Get Serious Perks

Employees can get discounted flight tickets! ✈️

@aircanada | Instagram

Dust off your resume! Air Canada is hiring across the country right now, and there are so many different types of jobs up for grabs.

Whether you've always dreamed of a position in the industry or you're simply looking for a new opportunity, the Canadian airline has concierge, mechanic and customer relations representative positions available, just to name a few.

The company promises a competitive salary and an impressive benefits package, including health benefits and a pension plan.

There's also a travel plan for employees that secures discounted plane tickets, car rentals, vacation packages and more!

While there are a bunch of openings right now in Toronto specifically, opportunities are also available across the rest of Canada, including positions in Calgary, St. John's and Edmonton.

Here are eight jobs with Air Canada that you can apply for right now.

Manager, Customer Investigations & Resolutions


Location: Calgary, Alberta

Who Should Apply: Someone with a college diploma or university degree or equivalent along with the ability to work in stressful situations over long periods of time, model professionalism and integrity, maintain strict confidentiality and handle sensitive information, and organize and prioritize tasks in a fast-paced working environment.

Other requirements include excellent written and verbal communication skills, knowledge or success in leading case investigation practices, ability to coach and develop others, willingness and ability to travel, COVID-19 vaccination and being bilingual in English and French.

The closing date for this position is December 31, 2021.

Apply Here

Cabin Service and Cleaning Attendant

Salary: $15.20 an hour

Location: Dorval, Quebec

Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for someone who is a team player, available for shift work, able to lift heavy objects and capable of working within strict timelines to maintain on-time departures while ensuring safety comes first.

Having a valid driver's license is also required, along with COVID-19 vaccination.

Previous janitorial experience is an asset.

If applicants have equal qualifications, preference will be given to those who are bilingual.

Apply Here

Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist

Salary: $16 an hour

Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Who Should Apply: Someone who is available for shift work and has previous customer service experience, interpersonal and communication skills, problem resolution skills, the ability to multitask and the ability to work within strict timelines to maintain on-time departures while ensuring safety comes first.

Candidates have to be bilingual in English and French and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The job posting closes on January 20, 2022.

Apply Here

Mechanic

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Who Should Apply: Applicants must be able to read and understand schematic diagrams for maintenance troubleshooting, be proficient with computers and diagnostic tools, and have written and verbal communication and have knowledge of drive-trains, diesel and gasoline engines, propane fuel systems, complex electrical and hydraulic systems, and metal fabrication and welding.

Other qualifications include having a high school diploma; a valid Automotive Service Technician, Commercial Transport Mechanic or Heavy Duty Mechanic trades certification; a minimum of five years experience in the trade; and more.

If there are equal qualifications, preference will be given to bilingual candidates.

The last day to apply for this job is January 6, 2022.

Apply Here

Ramp Agent

Salary: $16.60 an hour

Location: St. John's, Newfoundland

Who Should Apply: Air Canada is looking for someone who is available for shift work and irregular work hours, able to lift heavy objects weighing up to 70 pounds, willing to work in various weather conditions and capable of working within strict deadlines to maintain on-time departures while ensuring safety.

A valid driver's license is also required, as is proof of vaccination.

Preference will be given to people who are bilingual if candidates have the same qualifications.

Apply Here

Technical Data Controller

Salary: Starting at $21.81 an hour

Location: Dorval, Quebec

Who Should Apply: Someone with strong analytical skills, the ability to work with data, proficiency with Microsoft, the ability to shift focus because of changing priorities and time constraints, interpersonal and communication skills, organizational skills, and a willingness to work shifts and extended hours.

Also, the job requires the ability to organize and keep safe aircraft records, conduct daily audits for accuracy and process component changes to ensure regulatory requirements are met.

COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory as well. Preference will be given to bilingual candidates if there are equal qualifications.

The closing date is January 7, 2022.

Apply Here

Concierge

Salary: $16 an hour

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Who Should Apply: Someone who has strong knowledge of local attractions, events, hotels, restaurants and services; excellent customer service skills; leadership and people skills; the ability to work under pressure while handling multiple tasks at the same time; organization skills; and impeccable grooming.

COVID-19 vaccination is also mandatory.

Knowledge and experience as an airport customer sales and service agent, knowledge of airline service information and airport procedures, and ticketing experience are considered assets.

Priority will be given to people who are completely fluent in English. It's considered an asset if someone is fluent in English and French as well as Japanese, Korean, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, Italian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Portuguese or Greek.

Apply Here

Customer Relations Representative

Salary: $16 an hour

Location: Calgary, Alberta

Who Should Apply: For this job, Air Canada wants someone with a high school diploma or equivalent, a customer service background, interpersonal and teamwork skills, verbal and written skills in English, and organizational and decision-making skills.

Candidates also have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19; available to work day, evening and overnight shifts; and able to adapt to new procedures, policies and new technology.

If there are equal qualifications, preference will be given to bilingual candidates.

Apply Here

