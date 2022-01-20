Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

The Canadian Coast Guard Is Hiring In 2 Provinces RN & You Can Make Over $50K On The Water

You don't need much experience! 🚢

Toronto Staff Writer
The Canadian Coast Guard Is Hiring In 2 Provinces RN & You Can Make Over $50K On The Water
Modfos | Dreamstime

Have you ever dreamed of working onboard a boat, and spending your days at sea?

Now's your chance to shout out "all aboard" because the Canadian Coast Guard is hiring across Ontario and Quebec right now, and workers will get to spend their days out on the water.

You don't even need loads of experience! Applicants just need to have a valid passport and safe food handling certificate and have at least three months of working in the hospitality industry.

So, what is the job exactly? According to the posting, stewards will be responsible for a variety of "household chores" like laundry, cleaning up the dining room or cafeteria as well as the officer's bathrooms and cabins.

Workers will be on board for a period of time between 14 to 42 days with the same amount of time off (and that's paid time off).

The pay is also pretty sweet, as stewards make a grand total of $56,328 per year, not including overtime hours. The job, however, is not permanent, though it could open up the doors to apply to full-time positions with the Canadian Coast Guard moving forward.

"The intent of the process is to create an inventory of candidates that will be used to staff RELIEF positions on a term (temporary) basis for the Canadian Coast Guard in the Central and Arctic Region," the job posting reads and adds that it will apply to the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence sectors, too.

Anyone interested in applying must also have a valid Health Canada Medical and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless otherwise accommodated under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

Steward

Salary: $56,328, annual salary

Company: The Canadian Coast Guard

Who Should Apply: If you're itching for some adventure and travel while working on a boat at sea (and are down to work "irregular schedules"), then throw your hat in the ring to be considered as a steward for the Canadian Coast Guard.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
TTC

The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions RN & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K

Get your resume ready!

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime


If you've ever dreamed of making Toronto's public transit systems better and earning a sizeable salary while doing so, good news has finally arrived.

The TTC is currently looking to fill dozens of lucrative positions, some paying over $100K, and applying is as simple as submitting a digital resume.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

The Best Employers For Young People In Canada Were Just Announced & 14 Of Them Are In BC

Looking for a job? Apply here!

Fizkes | Dreamstime, Oleg Mayorov | Dreamstime

Most young people really value their working environment, and it turns out that B.C. has some of the best places for them to work in Canada.

It's good news for anyone on the job hunt in B.C. right now because there are 14 employees who made the list for the best for young people to work for!

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

WestJet Jobs Are Available In Canada Right Now & You Get Travel Perks As Soon As You Start

Some positions are remote so you can work from anywhere in Canada. ✈️

@westjet | Instagram

For anyone who's looking for work, there are a bunch of WestJet jobs available and they come with serious travel perks that start right away!

The positions are primarily located in Calgary but there are some that are remote, so you can do the work from anywhere in Canada.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

9 Ottawa Jobs That Pay Over $90K A Year & Will Let You Work From Home

You can take meetings from bed.

Prostockstudio | Dreamstime, Jetsam86 | Dreamstime

Don't worry about having to make that daily commute in the snow, here are remote jobs in Ottawa that will pay you over $90,000 a year.

You can roll out of bed and wear pajama bottoms all day while making a good salary from the comfort of home. If you've always thought about remote work, it may be time to apply.

Keep Reading Show less