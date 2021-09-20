Trending Tags

CSIS Is Hiring Students All Across Canada RN & It Pays Up To $27 An Hour

You'll need to take a polygraph test.

Makoto Hasegawa | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

If you've always wanted to channel your inner James Bond, you're in luck, because Canada's secret service agency, known as CSIS is currently hiring.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) recently tweeted out that they're looking for students in a variety of fields to intern for the fall of 2022.

"Applications are required early to provide sufficient time for students to obtain the highest level of security clearance in Canada," reads the CSIS website. "Candidates must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance. The process involves a security interview, a polygraph and a background investigation that includes credit and financial verifications."

They're hiring students in Ottawa, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax — and the pay is pretty darn good.

The hourly wage for a college student in their first term as an intern is $15.40, while a grad student in their fourth term of interning can make $27.73 an hour according to the site.

The final date to send in your application is September 29, so be sure to get on it fast if you're interested.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

