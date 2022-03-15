A New Walmart Tech Hub Is Coming To Toronto & It Will Be Hiring For Hundreds Of Jobs
Toronto's Walmart Global Tech hub will be one of the largest.
Get your resumes ready! Walmart announced on Tuesday that they would be growing their tech presence in Toronto by introducing a new Global Tech hub and multiple job opportunities.
The company also announced the addition of an Atlanta hub, which brings the total of hub locations to 16 across the globe, with other teams located in Seattle, and Chennai, India.
What does this mean for you? Well, since Toronto will have one of the larger hubs, it will provide Canadians with hundreds of new jobs.
The company is expecting to hire 45 new full-time roles in the initial hiring phase in the software development, technical program management and product management fields. With hundreds of new jobs opening up over time.
This expansion is part of Walmart's bigger plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally this year.
"We are excited to join the vibrant and diverse tech communities in Toronto and Atlanta. Work from these new hubs will impact millions of lives and transform the future of retail," said Suresh Kumar, Walmart's EVP, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, in a press release.
Walmart wants to launch a technology hub in Toronto to keep tech talent on "Canadian soil." It's also part of a greater image that Walmart Canada has in mind for the country.
"In 2020, Walmart Canada announced a $3.5 billion investment to make the online and in-store experience simpler, faster and more convenient for Walmart Canada's customers. Deploying the latest technology throughout the business – from supply chain to associates - is a major part of the investment," the statement reads.
Mayor John Tory also had some thoughts to share, and he said, "As Mayor, I am committed to supporting our technology sector and continuing to encourage companies to locate here and hire here. This is all part of our non-stop effort to ensure that Toronto comes back stronger than ever."
Walmart Canada will be hiring employees for Walmart Global Tech, and jobs can be found on their website.