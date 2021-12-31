Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

6 Toronto Jobs That Pay Up To $96K A Year & Don't Require A Degree

Time to update your resume!

6 Toronto Jobs That Pay Up To $96K A Year & Don't Require A Degree
Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Life can get expensive, especially if you live in a big city like Toronto.

If you're looking for a high-paying job that doesn't require a degree, these positions that are available right now might be for you. Of course, with salaries like these, you'll need some specific skills, but some jobs only ask for a few years of experience or a high school education.

Project Coordinator

Salary: $82,409.60 to $96,805.80 per year

Company: City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: As Project Coordinator, you'll help keep tasks on track, organize team meetings, and more. If you have experience in project management and are familiar with certain government legislation, this position could be for you.

Apply Here

Computer Analyst

Kantver | Dreamstime

Salary: $41.60 per hour

Company: Hygge Energy Inc.

Who Should Apply: If you know your stuff when it comes to software and have one to two years of computer experience, this job is one to consider. Responsibilities include designing information systems and developing security procedures.

Apply Here

Reservations Manager

Salary: $40 per hour

Company: Spring Sushi Toronto

Who Should Apply: If you have an appetite for the restaurant industry, this position might be up your alley. The Reservations Manager prepares budgets and marketing plans and more. Two to three years of experience is required.

Apply Here

Event Planner

Salary: $75,000 per year

Company: Parallel

Who Should Apply: This position is all about organization, so if you enjoy planning and setting objectives, it could be for you. Two to three years of experience is required.

Apply Here

Marketing Manager

Salary: $40.87 per hour

Company: Casic Apparels Inc.

Who Should Apply: This position includes tasks like creating communication strategies and helping with product development. If you have five or more years of marketing experience, you could be a good candidate for this job.

Apply Here

Outside / Inside Sales Manager

Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn | Dreamstime

Salary: $60,000 to $80,000 per year

Company: Bliss Investing

Who Should Apply: This job requires a positive attitude, outside sales manager experience, a valid driver's licence, and good communication skills.

Apply Here


From Your Site Articles

Air Canada Is Hiring In Toronto RN & Some Of The Benefits Are Unreal

A few of the jobs pay above minimum wage, too.

@aircanada | Instagram

Are you currently looking for a job that pays more than minimum wage? Well, Air Canada is currently hiring for a wide variety of positions in Toronto, and you could very well qualify.

From loading up airplanes with fliers' suitcases to working on the airline's IT team that prevents cybersecurity attacks on their website's backend, there is an opportunity for practically everyone. Plus, some of the benefits Air Canada provides to its employees sound pretty great, too.

Keep Reading Show less

A Major Gaming Company Is Hiring Over 60 Positions In Toronto RN & Here Are 6 To Apply For

Some of Ubisoft's job openings are looking for programmers to work on a beloved remake! 🎮

Google Maps

Calling Torontonians who love to play video games and actually know a thing or two about programming: Ubisoft Toronto is looking for people to join their team right now.

The major gaming company announced Wednesday that its Toronto offices will be tasked with recreating Splinter Cell, as, after all, Splinter Cell Blacklist was actually the first game to come out of the 6ix's studios.

Keep Reading Show less

6 City Of Toronto Jobs That Don't Require A Degree & Still Pay Really Well

You can make up to $100K without a diploma! 💸

Boonsom | Dreamtime

Trying to find a job that earns you a living wage, especially one that doesn't require a degree, isn't always easy. But you can find some pretty sweet gigs if you know where to look.

The City of Toronto, for example, actually has a bunch of open positions for individuals who opted out of the student loan club before hopping into the workforce.

Keep Reading Show less

The List Of Best Employers In Greater Toronto Just Dropped & These 6 Are Hiring RN

Some companies will even help pay for some of your tuition fees!

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Are you looking for a job? The best employers for the Greater Toronto Area were just revealed for 2022, and it might be time to dust off and polish up the old resume.

Greater Toronto's Top Employers, an annual competition that recognizes the GTA's best workplaces, just unveiled its yearly list.

Keep Reading Show less