6 Toronto Jobs That Pay Up To $96K A Year & Don't Require A Degree
Time to update your resume!
Life can get expensive, especially if you live in a big city like Toronto.
If you're looking for a high-paying job that doesn't require a degree, these positions that are available right now might be for you. Of course, with salaries like these, you'll need some specific skills, but some jobs only ask for a few years of experience or a high school education.
Project Coordinator
Salary: $82,409.60 to $96,805.80 per year
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: As Project Coordinator, you'll help keep tasks on track, organize team meetings, and more. If you have experience in project management and are familiar with certain government legislation, this position could be for you.
Computer Analyst
Salary: $41.60 per hour
Company: Hygge Energy Inc.
Who Should Apply: If you know your stuff when it comes to software and have one to two years of computer experience, this job is one to consider. Responsibilities include designing information systems and developing security procedures.
Reservations Manager
Salary: $40 per hour
Company: Spring Sushi Toronto
Who Should Apply: If you have an appetite for the restaurant industry, this position might be up your alley. The Reservations Manager prepares budgets and marketing plans and more. Two to three years of experience is required.
Event Planner
Salary: $75,000 per year
Company: Parallel
Who Should Apply: This position is all about organization, so if you enjoy planning and setting objectives, it could be for you. Two to three years of experience is required.
Marketing Manager
Salary: $40.87 per hour
Company: Casic Apparels Inc.
Who Should Apply: This position includes tasks like creating communication strategies and helping with product development. If you have five or more years of marketing experience, you could be a good candidate for this job.
Outside / Inside Sales Manager
Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn | Dreamstime
Salary: $60,000 to $80,000 per year
Company: Bliss Investing
Who Should Apply: This job requires a positive attitude, outside sales manager experience, a valid driver's licence, and good communication skills.