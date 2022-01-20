The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions RN & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K
Get your resume ready!
If you've ever dreamed of making Toronto's public transit systems better and earning a sizeable salary while doing so, good news has finally arrived.
The TTC is currently looking to fill dozens of lucrative positions, some paying over $100K, and applying is as simple as submitting a digital resume.
So, if you're someone with a passion for accessible transportation who is looking for a new career, check out the list below.
Employee relations consultant
Salary: $95,877.60 to $119,919.80 per year
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has a university degree or college diploma in a related field and two years of work experience in "a unionized environment."
Construction labourer
Salary: $22.21 to $28.97 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you're someone who can understand and follow published operating rules and regulations and you can attend and complete the TTC's training programs for WHMIS, then this position is up for grabs.
Licencing & qualification assistant
Salary: $59,677.80 to $74,529 per year
Who Should Apply: With a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related field, or even training and experience that have a similar equivalency, this position is just a click away. But, you should also be able to gain "a basic understanding" of the MTO Driver Certification Program requirements and TTC's Learning Management System.
Escalator Mechanic In Training
Salary: $32.62 to $38.70 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you've completed at least Grade 12 and have a passion for repair and service maintenance as well as your G driver's licence, this may be the job for you.
Graphic Designer
Salary: $59,677.80 to $74,529 per year
Who Should Apply: If you have a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a relevant field, or education, training and experience that have the same equivalency, then this creative job could be the position for you.
Summer Student Program
Salary: $16.26 to $20.34 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you're an applicant who has a G Ontario driver's licence and is comfortable being exposed "to dirty, dusty, noisy, wet conditions, and exhaust fumes" then this might be a position that sparks your interest.