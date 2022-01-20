Trending Tags

Toronto Staff Writer
The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions RN & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K
Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime


If you've ever dreamed of making Toronto's public transit systems better and earning a sizeable salary while doing so, good news has finally arrived.

The TTC is currently looking to fill dozens of lucrative positions, some paying over $100K, and applying is as simple as submitting a digital resume.

So, if you're someone with a passion for accessible transportation who is looking for a new career, check out the list below.

Employee relations consultant 

Salary: $95,877.60 to $119,919.80 per year

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has a university degree or college diploma in a related field and two years of work experience in "a unionized environment."

Apply Here

Construction labourer

Salary: $22.21 to $28.97 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you're someone who can understand and follow published operating rules and regulations and you can attend and complete the TTC's training programs for WHMIS, then this position is up for grabs.

Apply Here

Licencing & qualification assistant

Salary: $59,677.80 to $74,529 per year

Who Should Apply: With a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a related field, or even training and experience that have a similar equivalency, this position is just a click away. But, you should also be able to gain "a basic understanding" of the MTO Driver Certification Program requirements and TTC's Learning Management System.

Apply Here

Escalator Mechanic In Training

Salary: $32.62 to $38.70 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you've completed at least Grade 12 and have a passion for repair and service maintenance as well as your G driver's licence, this may be the job for you.

Apply Here

Graphic Designer

Salary: $59,677.80 to $74,529 per year

Who Should Apply: If you have a post-secondary college diploma or university degree in a relevant field, or education, training and experience that have the same equivalency, then this creative job could be the position for you.

Apply Here

Summer Student Program

Salary: $16.26 to $20.34 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you're an applicant who has a G Ontario driver's licence and is comfortable being exposed "to dirty, dusty, noisy, wet conditions, and exhaust fumes" then this might be a position that sparks your interest.

Apply Here

