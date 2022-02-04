Sections

TTC

The TTC Could Be Ditching Monthly Passes & Here's What Would Come Next

Your pass might soon be out of service.

Toronto Staff Writer
Bsenic | Dreamstime

The TTC monthly pass, which has been a staple of Toronto commuting culture for decades, could be on its way out, and its replacement could offer residents cheaper transit.

A TTC Board report, set to be discussed on February 10, 2022, revealed that the transit agency's staff wants to scrap the monthly pass program and replace it with "fare capping."

Instead, the proposed policy change will allow customers to ride for free after reaching a certain number of paid trips each month.

TTC staff argue that fare capping would be a more affordable option for TTC users because it doesn't require them to pay the total cost of a pass at the start of each month.

"It has become clear that monthly passes are no longer meeting customer needs and fare capping has the ability to retain a monthly option that customers want," an excerpt from the report reads.

The goal of the changes is to increase TTC ridership, which has experienced a significant dip during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have heard that reducing monthly pass prices may make them a more attractive option. However, the analysis has revealed that fares alone will not encourage increased ridership," it adds.

The report also reveals that the sale of monthly passes began declining pre-pandemic following the agency's switch to PRESTO and two-hour transfers.

Additionally, "the incremental benefits of the TTC’s existing monthly passes have diminished, and fare capping will better address customer needs," the report states.

Currently, a monthly TTC pass costs $156 for adults and $128.15 for seniors/youths.

"The benefit of making free discretionary trips was now covered by the two-hour transfer window. There was a decline in monthly pass sales because it was no longer beneficial to pay full price for a pass upfront," the report concludes.

