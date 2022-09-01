NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

TTC Is Ramping Up Its Service This Month & The Wait Times Will Be Cut Down

At last.

Toronto Staff Writer
TTC streetcar

TTC streetcar

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Torontonians could be in for a much smoother commute this month, thanks to a new TTC initiative that aims to double-up on service and improve security.

The move is launching in response to the agency's latest ridership models, predicting a 10% to 15% jump over the next few weeks.

"As students return to school and more people return to in-office work after Labour Day, we know our ridership will increase as it typically does in September," TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement.

The TTC ridership has reportedly floated around the 55% to 60% range all summer, a number that's been steadily rising in response to loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

"This year is different from past years for obvious reasons. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic it is especially important to me that TTC be fully prepared to welcome everyone back to a safe and clean system with service that meets the needs of our customers."

The TTC focused on four key areas in preparation for the spike in ridership:

  • Increasing service across many routes to make sure service meets the demand of advertised schedules;
  • A widespread hiring campaign that focuses on employing frontline workers;
  • Enhancing sanitation efforts throughout the entire system and hiring 100 students to conduct a "cleaning blitz" over the summer;
  • Increasing the number of Special Constables and working with the city's Streets to Home program to put resources where they are needed.

As a result, commuters should see the following benefits: three-minute service on Line 1 and 2, increased service on 29 bus routes and two streetcar routes, the restoration of seasonal post-secondary services across the network, and extra vehicles will be available "to help fill gaps that develop due to unplanned delays or disruptions."

