ttc

A Huge Chunk Of The TTC Will Be Closed This Weekend & Getting Around Will Be Trickier

Shuttle buses will be running instead.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Travelling on the TTC will be extra annoying this weekend due to widespread closures on Line 1.

On Thursday, the transit agency tweeted out that there will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations on February 5 and 6 for ATC signal system installation.

"There will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 for ATC signal system installation. Shuttle buses will run," the TTC tweeted on Thursday.

According to the TTC's website, North York Centre Station will be the only one completely closed.

"All other stations will remain open for people to load their PRESTO card or purchase PRESTO Tickets and connect to surface routes," it said.

However, it's worth noting that the automatic entrances at Sheppard-Yonge Station, located at Yonge Street and Poyntz Avenue as well as at Yonge Street and Anndale Drive, will be closed.

"At York Mills Station, the Old York Mills Road entrance will be closed. Customers are advised to use the other station entrances located in the York Mills Centre, Yonge Corporate Centre, and at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue," the advisory adds.

The Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue automatic entrances at Lawerence station will also be closed, and customers are advised to use the doors at Yonge Street and Lawerence Avenue.

This isn't the only issue transit riders will have to endure this weekend.

On Thursday, the TTC announced that Line 3 will be closed until further notice due to the weather forecast. Shuttle buses are running.

