A Toronto Subway Station Will Be Packed With Military Personnel This Weekend & Here's Why
Don't be alarmed.
If you see a bunch of uniformed military personnel walking through the TTC this weekend, don't be alarmed, it's only a drill.
On Friday, the transit agency reported that a Toronto Army Reserve unit would be conducting a "previously scheduled training exercise" at the TTC's Bay Lower Station.
"Members of the public may see small groups of unarmed soldiers in uniform in and around Bay Station. No live ammunition will be used on this exercise," an excerpt from the news release reads.
The TTC said it is part of the agency's regular practice of teaming up with public safety organizations to provide a unique venue for various training exercises.
The training event will occur between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Signs will be posted throughout Bay Station to warn commuters of the ongoing exercise.
"As Bay Lower Station is not accessible to the public, there will no impact to service at the station. Customers who happen to see members of their local Army Reserve should feel free to say 'hello,'" the statement adds.
However, it is worth noting that the event will be closed to the public and media members.
Military training won't be the only major event happening on the TTC this weekend.
On Thursday, the transit agency announced that there would be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St Clair stations on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6.
The TTC said that a total of eight stations would not have service for Automatic Train Control signal system installation.