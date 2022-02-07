Cisco Ranked As One Of The Best Employers & These Toronto Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree
Calling all new grads or students!
There are so many jobs to apply for in Toronto, so why not send your resume someplace where you know you'll have a great boss to work for?
Cisco Systems was named as one of the companies on Forbes' 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, where it clinched the twentieth spot out of 300 companies across the country.
The tech company is currently hiring in Toronto, and some of the open positions are made just for new grads and for those who don't even have a degree.
Plus, their benefits package is pretty impressive. On top of yearly bonuses, a variety of stock options, and competitive salaries, employees can cash in on five paid days off to explore volunteer opportunities as well as get a paid day off on their birthday.
New parents are also offered parental and maternity leave, as well as support resources and programs related to adoption and surrogacy.
Employees still in school can get reimbursed for their tuition, school books, and lab fees, as long as they're enrolled at an accredited academic institution.
Cisco offers a comprehensive health benefits package that includes extensive mental health coverage with unlimited benefits for their Canadian workers.
Here are six openings at Cisco right now that are perfect for newly grads or applicants who don't have a degree:
Associate Sales Representative (New Grad)
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Cisco is searching for an eager new graduate who wants to gain sales experience while learning how to sell some of the newest technology out there. If you're looking for a career field that is geared towards sales productivity and customer experience, then this may be the job for you!
Undergrads who graduated with degrees in Information Technology, Economics, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Business, Communications, Computer Science, a related program or academic certification can apply. Or, applicants without the degree but with equivalent work experience can send their resumes in too.
Associate Sales Engineer (New Grad)
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: They're looking for a recent undergrad, Master's grad, or someone in their final year of studies with a passion for object-oriented and Python programming. Anyone with a creative mind who has a knack for solving customer problems by using technology is encouraged to apply.
Recent grads or current undergrads should have studied technology-related engineering fields, or be versed in computer science, mathematics, IT. Anyone with equivalent work experience can also apply.
Business Operations Manager
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: This company is looking for a strong problem-solver who is capable of adjusting to the changing needs of a business. Skills in project management and business analytics are also needed for this role, as well as being able to work with large amounts of data.
They're also hoping to find someone who has sales operations experience as well as knowledge of the business and finance industry.
Virtual Partner Account Manager
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Cisco wants someone who is a master at negotiating and crafting technology-based solutions for customers, and who also has some knowledge of finance and business expertise to help create opportunities.
Enterprise Agreement/Software Product Sales Specialist
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: They're on the lookout for a sales star with a track record of leveraging partner relationships. They also need to be a team player with at least three years of experience working with technology, specifically with SaaS and SW, and someone that Cisco can rely on to lead and guide sales teams.
Leader, Data Science Research
Location: Remote, US, Canada
Who Should Apply: If you're someone who is interested in scouring through endless data to find threats in Cisco's security products, this job may be for you! In this role, you'll get to protect their users against malware, phishing attacks, and more.
Applicants must be well-versed in coding technology like Python, as well as various data visualization tools.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.