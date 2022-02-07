Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

Cisco Ranked As One Of The Best Employers & These Toronto Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree

Calling all new grads or students!

Cisco Ranked As One Of The Best Employers & These Toronto Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree
Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, Windows | Unsplash

There are so many jobs to apply for in Toronto, so why not send your resume someplace where you know you'll have a great boss to work for?

Cisco Systems was named as one of the companies on Forbes' 2022 list of Canada's Best Employers, where it clinched the twentieth spot out of 300 companies across the country.

The tech company is currently hiring in Toronto, and some of the open positions are made just for new grads and for those who don't even have a degree.

Plus, their benefits package is pretty impressive. On top of yearly bonuses, a variety of stock options, and competitive salaries, employees can cash in on five paid days off to explore volunteer opportunities as well as get a paid day off on their birthday.

New parents are also offered parental and maternity leave, as well as support resources and programs related to adoption and surrogacy.

Employees still in school can get reimbursed for their tuition, school books, and lab fees, as long as they're enrolled at an accredited academic institution.

Cisco offers a comprehensive health benefits package that includes extensive mental health coverage with unlimited benefits for their Canadian workers.

Here are six openings at Cisco right now that are perfect for newly grads or applicants who don't have a degree:

Associate Sales Representative (New Grad)

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: Cisco is searching for an eager new graduate who wants to gain sales experience while learning how to sell some of the newest technology out there. If you're looking for a career field that is geared towards sales productivity and customer experience, then this may be the job for you!

Undergrads who graduated with degrees in Information Technology, Economics, Sales, Marketing, Finance, Business, Communications, Computer Science, a related program or academic certification can apply. Or, applicants without the degree but with equivalent work experience can send their resumes in too.

Apply Here

Associate Sales Engineer (New Grad)

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: They're looking for a recent undergrad, Master's grad, or someone in their final year of studies with a passion for object-oriented and Python programming. Anyone with a creative mind who has a knack for solving customer problems by using technology is encouraged to apply.

Recent grads or current undergrads should have studied technology-related engineering fields, or be versed in computer science, mathematics, IT. Anyone with equivalent work experience can also apply.

Apply Here

Business Operations Manager

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: This company is looking for a strong problem-solver who is capable of adjusting to the changing needs of a business. Skills in project management and business analytics are also needed for this role, as well as being able to work with large amounts of data.

They're also hoping to find someone who has sales operations experience as well as knowledge of the business and finance industry.

Apply Here

Virtual Partner Account Manager

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: Cisco wants someone who is a master at negotiating and crafting technology-based solutions for customers, and who also has some knowledge of finance and business expertise to help create opportunities.

Apply Here

Enterprise Agreement/Software Product Sales Specialist

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: They're on the lookout for a sales star with a track record of leveraging partner relationships. They also need to be a team player with at least three years of experience working with technology, specifically with SaaS and SW, and someone that Cisco can rely on to lead and guide sales teams.

Apply Here

Leader, Data Science Research

Location: Remote, US, Canada

Who Should Apply: If you're someone who is interested in scouring through endless data to find threats in Cisco's security products, this job may be for you! In this role, you'll get to protect their users against malware, phishing attacks, and more.

Applicants must be well-versed in coding technology like Python, as well as various data visualization tools.

Apply Here

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Sunwing Party Plane Guy Says He's Hiring A Personal Assistant & Will Pay $1 Million A Year

Can you handle the controversy? 💰

@senior | Instagram

If you're comfortable handling drama and controversy, this could be the job for you. Sunwing party plane organizer James William Awad says he's hiring a personal assistant and will pay the right person $1 million a year.

Taking to his Instagram story and Twitter page on Sunday, February 6, the controversial character announced that "it's time" for him to take on a personal assistant.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

The Vancouver Aquarium Is Hiring & These Baby Seals Could Be Your Co-Workers

Dream job alert! 🚨

@vanaqua | Instagram

The Vancouver Aquarium is hiring right now and baby seals could end up being your co-workers. There are multiple positions that will allow you to be around sea life all day long.

What a dream job this would be!

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

Greater Toronto Airports Authority Named One Of Canada's Best Employers & They're Hiring

There's a wide range of job openings to choose from.

Atomazul | Dreamstime, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a comfortable workplace in the GTA that's in the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers, then you're in luck.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) made it into the annual Forbes list, ranking 80th out of 300 workplaces in Canada, and guess what? They're hiring.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

Skilled Trades Jobs In Construction Are Available Across Canada & Some Pay $30 An Hour

No prior experience is needed for some of these. 🤑

Hongqi Zhang (aka Michael Zhang) | Dreamstime, Tund | Dreamstime

If you're looking at getting into the skilled trades sector, there are currently so many construction jobs available across Canada.

The Government of Canada recently launched a campaign to encourage people to pursue "in-demand skilled trades as a first-choice career path."

Keep Reading Show less