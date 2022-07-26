The TTC Has Shut Down A Huge Chunk Of Line 2 This Morning & It Looks So Chaotic (VIDEO)
Shuttle buses are running.
Anytime you see crowds of people forming outside of your neighbourhood TTC station, you know you're in for a rough morning commute. Those two dreaded words: shuttle buses.
According to TTC Service Alerts, a fire on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has shut down service between St. George and Pape stations on Tuesday morning, forcing large swarms of people into the streets to wait for replacement buses. No fun.
\u201cLine 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between St George and Pape while we respond to a report of a fire. Shuttle buses are running between St George and Pape.\nCustomers can utilize GO Transit services at Danforth GO Station. https://t.co/dM2HnyKjdm\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1658841186
The issue allegedly worsened when the shuttle buses were delayed, leading livid transit users to flood TTC Twitter threads with complaints.
"What a dumpster fire. An hour and ten minutes to travel the 7 km between my home and office. Left before 8, going to be late for my 9:00 meeting and $40 for an Uber," claimed one commuter.
\u201c@TTCnotices Shuttle busses are not running its a nightmare for over an hour . When reporting news best to not be reporting it from the couch in your house\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1658838030
"There are no shuttle buses! In rush hour? It's incredible how often this happens! I'm sure if the management of the TTC and/or the mayor of Toronto were taking public transportation, none of this would happen so often," added another.
\u201c@TTCnotices Broadview station \nLarge number people on the Queue! Tuesday morning 25th July 2022\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1658838030
Narcity reached out to Stuart Green, a spokesperson for the TTC, who didn't comment on the riders' frustrated claims, but stated that the agency has sent out 64 shuttle buses to address the issue.
\u201c@TTCnotices Incorrect shuttle busses NOT running - stopped ! on the 1st shuttle Been stopped 4 20 minutes ! You need both police and employees to move traffic danforth is a mess traffic isn\u2019t moving !!! Now I\u2019ll get COVID on this super spreader shuttle as we are not moving for 20+ minutes\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1658838030
Sadly, the delays weren't restricted to Line 2 as service was also briefly suspended on Line 1 Yonge-University between St Clair and College due to a medical emergency.
\u201cLine 1 Yonge-University: No service southbound from St Clair to College while we respond to a medical emergency. https://t.co/Ss2LrzZrVm\u201d— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1658837705
It is unclear at the moment when regular service will resume on Line 2.
Customers are being told to utilize GO Transit services at Danforth GO Station if they don't wish to wait for shuttle buses.