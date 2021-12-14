6 City Of Toronto Jobs That Don't Require A Degree & Still Pay Really Well
You can make up to $100K without a diploma! 💸
Trying to find a job that earns you a living wage, especially one that doesn't require a degree, isn't always easy. But you can find some pretty sweet gigs if you know where to look.
The City of Toronto, for example, actually has a bunch of open positions for individuals who opted out of the student loan club before hopping into the workforce.
Not only does the city offer you the chance to contribute to the 6ix's expanding economy, but it also allows you to make over $100K without taking a single exam.
So, if you're currently looking for a career change, you might want to scan this list of diverse positions and seeing if anything fits.
Supervisor Of Contract Administration
Salary: $88,980 to $104,541 per year
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone with expertise in management skills, communications, and leadership roles.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $61,243 to $71,944 per year
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone with strong attention to detail and years of experience supporting senior management.
Committee Secretary
Salary: $43.97 - $48.20 an hour
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone with strong interpersonal, teamwork, and communication skills with "a sound understanding of the city's administrative and governance structure and processes."
Facility Event Coordinator
Salary: $35.49 - $38.87 an hour
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone with loads of experience running large-scale meetings, events, and film shoots with significant hands-on experience working with the technical component.
311 Contact Centre SVCS Representative
Salary: $33.63 - $36.85 per hour
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in a high-volume call centre and providing first-class customer service.
Support Assistant B
Salary: $31.89 - $34.95 per hour
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Anyone comfortable completing financial, clerical, and administrative duties in a customer service environment.