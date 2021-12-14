Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
canada jobs

6 City Of Toronto Jobs That Don't Require A Degree & Still Pay Really Well

You can make up to $100K without a diploma! 💸

6 City Of Toronto Jobs That Don’t Require A Degree & Still Pay Really Well
Boonsom | Dreamtime

Trying to find a job that earns you a living wage, especially one that doesn't require a degree, isn't always easy. But you can find some pretty sweet gigs if you know where to look.

The City of Toronto, for example, actually has a bunch of open positions for individuals who opted out of the student loan club before hopping into the workforce.

Not only does the city offer you the chance to contribute to the 6ix's expanding economy, but it also allows you to make over $100K without taking a single exam.

So, if you're currently looking for a career change, you might want to scan this list of diverse positions and seeing if anything fits.

Supervisor Of Contract Administration

Salary: $88,980 to $104,541 per year

Company: City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone with expertise in management skills, communications, and leadership roles.

Apply Here

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $61,243 to $71,944 per year

Company: City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone with strong attention to detail and years of experience supporting senior management.

Apply Here

Committee Secretary

Salary: $43.97 - $48.20 an hour

Company: City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone with strong interpersonal, teamwork, and communication skills with "a sound understanding of the city's administrative and governance structure and processes."

Apply Here

Facility Event Coordinator

Salary: $35.49 - $38.87 an hour

Company: City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone with loads of experience running large-scale meetings, events, and film shoots with significant hands-on experience working with the technical component.

Apply Here

311 Contact Centre SVCS Representative

Salary: $33.63 - $36.85 per hour

Company: City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in a high-volume call centre and providing first-class customer service.

Apply Here

Support Assistant B

Salary: $31.89 - $34.95 per hour

Company: City of Toronto

Who Should Apply: Anyone comfortable completing financial, clerical, and administrative duties in a customer service environment.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles

9 Eco-Friendly Gifts From Small Businesses In Toronto Your Loved Ones Will Appreciate

Thoughtful, useful and cute? Yes, please. 🙌

Pretty Clean Shop, The RE Place

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for thoughtful gifts to finish up your holiday shopping, you can find a bunch of really cute stuff from local businesses in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

A Major Gaming Company Is Hiring Over 60 Positions In Toronto RN & Here Are 6 To Apply For

Some of Ubisoft's job openings are looking for programmers to work on a beloved remake! 🎮

Google Maps

Calling Torontonians who love to play video games and actually know a thing or two about programming: Ubisoft Toronto is looking for people to join their team right now.

The major gaming company announced Wednesday that its Toronto offices will be tasked with recreating Splinter Cell, as, after all, Splinter Cell Blacklist was actually the first game to come out of the 6ix's studios.

Keep Reading Show less

A 4-Day Workweek Is Being Tested All Over Canada Right Now & Here's How It's Going

"I will never revert back to a traditional five-day work week."👇

Bardencj | Wikimedia, Surface | Unsplash

Employers and employees are testing out a four-day workweek across Canada and it sounds like many of the pilot projects are going really, really well.

One of the first places in Canada to formalize a longer weekend was the Nova Scotia municipality of Guysborough.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Government Of Canada Jobs That Don't Require A Degree But Still Pay Well

No university degree and up to $92,000 a year! 💸

Ggw1962 | Dreamstime

If anyone is looking for work, there are government of Canada jobs available because so many agencies and departments, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Services, Parks Canada and the RCMP, are hiring right now.

With these positions, you don't need to have a university degree or a college diploma and the salaries range from $49,000 to over $92,000!

Keep Reading Show less