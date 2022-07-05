Toronto Says Contractors Must Rehire Sikh Security Guards Who Were Fired Over Facial Hair
The city's "clean shave" requirement resulted in over 100 Sikh guards being "removed" from their jobs.
The City of Toronto has demanded the reinstatement of Sikh guards who contractors fired over a "clean shave" rule after complaints from the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO).
The WSO released a statement on July 4 calling out the city for their rule, which required security guards to have a clean shave in order to be fitted for an N95 mask.
According to a press release from the city, it is "required by public health directive in shelter settings where a COVID-19 outbreak is present."
"The City of Toronto has recently instituted a 'clean shave' requirement for all security guards on city sites resulting in the exclusion of Sikh security guards who maintain uncut hair as a tenet of their faith. Over 100 Sikh security guards have been removed from their jobs as a result," reads the WSO statement.
Toronto responded to the complaint in a press release posted on July 4, saying it' "fully expects" accommodations to be made for contract guards seeking religious exceptions in shelter settings.
"The City has directed these contractors to accommodate their employees who have requested religious exemptions and to reinstate any employee whose employment was terminated, immediately," the statement reads.
The city says they are working with security guard companies to ensure that accommodations are provided to workers and that "no contract employee is unable to work as a result of public health masking directives."
In addition to demanding any laid-off workers be rehired, the city is looking into its legal options to terminate contracts with contractors found violating the "City policy or human rights legislation."