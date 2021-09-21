Trending Tags

The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Winter Jobs & You Can Make Over Minimum Wage

Snow lovers rejoice! The City of Toronto is hiring for a bunch of winter jobs right now, and a lot of them are paying over minimum wage.

According to the City, the recreational opportunities, some of which pay over $20 an hour, include Ski Patrol Attendants, Skate Program Instructors and Rink Guards.

The highest-paying position listed so far is the Skate Programs Head Instructor which pays $20.98 an hour and requires "experience and knowledge in a recognized skating program" as well as competent skating skills.

Some other jobs include the Rink Guard, a position that pays $14.98 an hour and requires all applicants to have an Emergency First Aid certificate.

If you prefer skiing, the City is also hiring a Ski Patrol Attendant for $15.67 an hour.

Overall, the opportunities are best suited for hard workers who don't mind being outside in the cold and snow. So, if you only like winter for the holidays, you might want to think twice before applying.

CSIS Is Hiring Students All Across Canada RN & It Pays Up To $27 An Hour

You'll need to take a polygraph test.

If you've always wanted to channel your inner James Bond, you're in luck, because Canada's secret service agency, known as CSIS is currently hiring.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) recently tweeted out that they're looking for students in a variety of fields to intern for the fall of 2022.

8 Ottawa Jobs Hiring RN That Pay Extremely Well For A Side Hustle

They are hiring right now & one pays $50/hour! 🤑

Get your resume ready! If you want to earn some extra spending money, these Ottawa jobs would be the perfect side hustle.

Between rent, food and all your bills, it might not feel like you have much left in your wallet for fun. But there are tons of companies hiring for part-time careers right now, and some offer incredible benefits or perks too.

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Hiring Over 100 Seasonal Workers Across The Country Right Now

Yes — job perks include discounts on the products! 🕯️

There are more than 100 Bath & Body Works Canada jobs being hired for and you can apply online right now!

The retailer posted on Instagram that they're hiring at stores across the country and postings for the jobs reveal that they're "hiring immediately" to get people to work as seasonal sales associate positions for the holiday season.

Toronto's DineTOgether Kicks Off Today & You Can Get $20 2-Course Meals At These 6 Restos

It's only running for two weeks so book your resos ASAP!

Hope you're hungry foodies: Toronto just kicked off its brand new initiative to support the city's local restaurants, and it involves some not-so-pricy set menus.

Starting today, September 17, until October 3, over 270 restaurants are participating in the City's ShowLoveTO initiative, DineTOgether. Since there are so many options to choose from, we've narrowed down some $20 dinner choices for you to consider for your next night out in the 6ix.

