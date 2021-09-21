The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Winter Jobs & You Can Make Over Minimum Wage
Get your resume ready!
Snow lovers rejoice! The City of Toronto is hiring for a bunch of winter jobs right now, and a lot of them are paying over minimum wage.
According to the City, the recreational opportunities, some of which pay over $20 an hour, include Ski Patrol Attendants, Skate Program Instructors and Rink Guards.
The highest-paying position listed so far is the Skate Programs Head Instructor which pays $20.98 an hour and requires "experience and knowledge in a recognized skating program" as well as competent skating skills.
Some other jobs include the Rink Guard, a position that pays $14.98 an hour and requires all applicants to have an Emergency First Aid certificate.
If you prefer skiing, the City is also hiring a Ski Patrol Attendant for $15.67 an hour.
Overall, the opportunities are best suited for hard workers who don't mind being outside in the cold and snow. So, if you only like winter for the holidays, you might want to think twice before applying.