TikTok Is Hiring A Bunch Of Positions In Toronto RN & Some Require Little Experience
You can make bank off TikTok without going viral.
TikTok is hiring a bunch of positions in Toronto right now and you don't have to be a full-fledged expert to apply.
The social media giant is currently looking to add several members to its team, including a couple of lucrative intern positions which don't require industry experience.
The accessible job openings, which are listed as Sales Intern, Strategy Intern and Strategy MBA Intern, only require applicants to be studying in a related field, making them a great opportunity for students trying to get their foot in the door.
"Internships at TikTok aim to provide students the chance to work with our clients and teams to address key business problems and identify areas of growth for the company. With your education and experience, you will be able to take on real-world challenges from day one," an excerpt from the listing reads.
The deadline for submissions is slated for February 2022 with candidates allowed to apply to a maximum of two positions.
However, if you do have some experience under your belt, there are tons of other TikTok positions to choose from.
Roles like Media Partnership Lead, Strategy & Project Lead, Industry Lead Role and more are all up for grabs.