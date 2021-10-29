Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ontario Woman Found Newspapers From The 1800s In Her Ceiling & They Were Full Of Drama

From love affairs to the end of smallpox, these papers paint a picture.

An Ontario Woman Found Newspapers From The 1800s In Her Ceiling & They Were Full Of Drama
Shannon Burns

Have you ever wondered what Toronto newspapers were like back in the 1800s?

Shannon Burns, a host on Virgin Radio, found newspapers dating from 1868 to 1902 filled with Bridgerton-worthy gossip inside the ceiling of her new home.

Shannon Burns

Burns told Narcity that while renovating her house in Beamsville, her brother and brother-in-law "found a huge stack of newspapers when they were cutting into the ceiling," along with several books and a telegram.

Shannon Burns

The new homeowner says they believe the goods were used as insulation inside of the ceiling.

She posted her hidden treasures on TikTok, narrating some of the newspaper clippings.

@itsshannonburns

The tea from the 1800s hits different. #toronto #history #ontario

Burns shared the most scandalous sections in her TikTok, including a woman who got a $10 fine for kissing a police officer, a rich man who left his wife and ran away with a "16-year-old bean picker," and a man who died from getting drunk and "passing out in the snow."

More serious sections were also included like "buggy accidents, smallpox updates, and world-historic events," along with help wanted ads and sports sections, says Burns.

Shopping pages were also discovered where dresses were being sold for under 20 cents.

Shannon Burns

Burns says when she found the paper, she was "so excited" and "spent a good couple hours carefully reading every section."

"I feel like it gave me a great insight into what life was like in the Toronto area at that time," she said." My favourite part is seeing references to Toronto neighbourhoods and streets that still exist today."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Woman Says A 'Ghost' Took Her Dog's Collar Off & The TikTok Video Is Super Spooky

Real 👻 or not, the dog definitely looks freaked out!

shannyfantg | TikTok

A TikTok user's dogs apparently bark so much that they can wake the dead.

A viral surveillance video is freaking out millions of people online, after a woman shared it as evidence that a "ghost" had taken her dog's collar off.

Keep Reading Show less

These TikTok Videos Show You How To Make Better Use Of Your iPhone & They're Game-Changing

Making your smartphone use a little smarter.

@techkitchen | TikTok

You probably already know that TikTok is the best place to find hacks for everyday life, but did you know that #techtok is a thing and it'll help you use your electronics way more efficiently?

The TechKitchen (@techkitchen) account on TikTok regularly shares tips and tricks for iPhones that you'll probably want to start using right away, and we have a few of our own favourites.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto TikToker Says He Got Thousands Of DMs After His 'Boyfriend Application' Went Viral

The video currently has almost 2 million views.

@yourpalrick | Instagram

An eligible bachelor from the 6ix posted his "boyfriend application" on TikTok and he's been getting tons of attention.

On October 8, 31-year-old tech entrepreneur Ricky Liorti posted a video titled "boyfriend application" on his TikTok page. "I saw the [boyfriend application] trend on TikTok and thought it was pretty funny," Liorti told Narcity over email. "I've been single for about a year and a half now and although I've been on dates, nothing really worked out for me long term."

Keep Reading Show less

A Waist-Cinching 'Illusion Dress' Is All Over TikTok & People 'Can't Comprehend'

It'll mess with your mind and it just went on sale for $36.

@xojemian | TikTok

A maxi dress is messing with people's brains on TikTok and we seriously can't stop watching it at work.

The brushstroke-print dress creates an optical illusion when you cinch it around the waist, as user @xojemian demonstrates in a now-viral video.

Keep Reading Show less