A TikToker Revealed The Perks Of An Airline Job & Flight Attendant Isn't The Only Good Gig
You can work on solid ground and still get free flights!
If you’ve always wanted to enjoy the work perks of an airline job without spending your days as a flight attendant, then one TikToker is here to give you hope that you can have it all.
TikTok user Megan Homme, who works for United Airlines, shared all the jobs you can apply for that don’t require a uniform or working on actual flights, and there are some pretty great gigs available.
And yes, there are even some remote options.
Homme has a whole series on her TikTok dedicated to sharing job vacancies at United, but it's worth noting that other airlines have these sorts of jobs, too.
In other words, you can take inspiration from her and look for similar jobs with other companies.
“Lightning round: jobs you didn’t know you should have at an airline,” Homme says in one popular video. “Every single one of these roles gets flight benefits or free flights.”
@meganhomme
Reply to @guhreer some less common jobs at an airline and there’s so many more #careertiktok #hiring #traveljob #airline
“Yes, we do hire lawyers,” says Homme in the video. She also highlights other jobs such as user experience designers, engineering roles and IT roles.
If you speak more than one language and you don't mind working on a plane, then you’re lucky because United is always looking for bilingual flight attendants.
In Homme's most recent video from the series, she revealed that United is looking to hire social media and advertising-related roles. They've also got analyst, communications and even plumber roles available.
@meganhomme
Reply to @stellabellzz run don’t walk to apply 🏃♀️ #traveljobs #travelcareer #airlinelife #careertiktok #nowhiring #hiring
Other on-the-ground jobs include crew scheduler and ramp positions. And the best part is, you don't need a degree to qualify for those jobs.
There are also plenty of remote jobs gigs like Homme's, which is in talent acquisition.
No wonder she's posting all these jobs!
“Currently working from Palm Springs,” says Homme in one video, with a resort visible in her background.
@meganhomme
Reply to @karinaperez.12 more jobs with free flights @United Airlines #hiring #careertiktok #traveljob #learnontiktok #traveltiktok
She says there are jobs available for everyone, including people entering the workforce for the first time or with little experience, as the airlines also have many intern positions.
So dust off your resume and start applying, because the free flight perks are hard to beat!
