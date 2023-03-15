Delta Is Hiring Thousands Of Flight Attendants & Job Recruiters Will Actually Come To You
Get paid to fly all over!
If you're on the hunt for a new job and love to travel, perhaps you'll consider a career as a flight attendant.
Delta Air Lines is taking its job search on the road with in-person recruiting sessions in three U.S. states in the hopes of hiring between 4,000 to 6,000 flight attendants.
Delta is sending recruiters to meet with potential candidates who are interested in flight attendant jobs and want to learn more.
Delta recruiters and flight attendants will visit Tennessee, Minnesota and Florida this month to answer aspiring flight attendants' questions about the position, lifestyle, travel opportunities, work schedules and application process.
“This is a rare and unique opportunity for locals to engage with our team outside of Atlanta,” said Jennifer Martin, Managing Director, In Flight Service Customer Experience, Learning and Hiring, said in a press release.
“As one of Glassdoor’s ‘Best Places to Work,' Delta is excited to showcase flight attendant career opportunities to top-tier applicants in their local communities.”
Delta Air Lines plans to hire up to 6,000 flight attendants in 2023 to assist with increasing customer demand.
In its press release, Delta said the company operated at 85% capacity in 2022 and it plans to fully restore the network in 2023 by focusing on "rebuilding" its "higher yield core hubs, especially in Atlanta."
The in-person recruiting sessions will happen in the following cities on these dates.
- March 15 in Nashville, Tennessee
- March 16 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- March 20 in Bloomington, Minnesota
- March 21 in St. Cloud, Minnesota
- March 22 in Maple Grove, Minnesota
- March 23 in Fargo, Minnesota
- March 27 in Orlando, Florida
- March 28 and 30 in Kissimmee, Florida
Those interested can sign up for an information session online.
Those who are interested, but can't make it to one of the in-person sessions can visit the Delta Careers website for more information.
