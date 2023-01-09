These Canadian Airlines Are Hiring Flight Attendants & You Can Get Paid To Travel The World
If you're looking for a new job in 2023, why not pick a career where you can travel the world?
Many major Canadian airlines are currently hiring flight attendants, meaning you can get paid to venture abroad and enjoy some serious travel perks.
Flight attendants typically get to travel anywhere on the airline's network, either for no cost or at a reduced rate, and can also enjoy discounts on other travel-related purchases, tickets for family members, vacation packages and hotels.
If it's your goal to see the world this year, becoming a flight attendant might be the way to do it! Here are six Canadian airlines currently hiring flight attendants and what you'll need to be considered.
Air Canada
Who Should Apply: Air Canada is hiring flight attendants to work out of the airline's bases in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.
The company is looking for Canadians who are passionate about excellent service, solution-oriented and poised, among other qualities.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old with a valid Canadian passport that allows them to travel to all the countries Air Canada serves. They must also be able to work a flexible schedule.
While being bilingual isn't required, those who speak English and French fluently are preferred.
Flair Airlines
Who Should Apply: Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines is currently hiring flight attendants to work from its bases in Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo in Ontario.
The airline says candidates must be at least 19 years old or older, with a high school diploma or something equivalent.
Other requirements include previous customer service or hospitality experience, the ability to reach 201 centimetres or 79 inches flat-footed, and the ability to lift 50 pounds (from floor to waist) and 22 pounds overhead.
Candidates must also have a Canadian passport with no restrictions that is valid for a minimum of one year
Canada Jetlines
Who Should Apply: Canada's newest value-focused leisure airline is hiring flight attendants to work in Toronto.
Some requirements of the positions will include ensuring safety procedures and the comfort of passengers and delivering exceptional customer service.
Candidates need to be at least 18 years old and hold a Canadian Passport. They should also have "strong customer service experience," and be flexible when it comes to working hours.
Lynx Air
Who Should Apply: Lynx Air, another low-cost Canadian carrier, is hiring cabin crew to work out of its base in Calgary.
According to the job posting, cabin crew candidates must be at least 19 years old with a high school diploma and a valid Canadian passport. It's also required that candidates live within 90 minutes of Calgary International Airport.
Those who apply should be comfortable working a varied, flexible schedule and also be available for on-call shifts.
While speaking more than one language isn't required, the airline says that being bilingual is an asset.
Swoop
Who Should Apply: Swoop, a low-cost airline owned by WestJet, is currently hiring flight attendants to work from its bases in both Hamilton and Toronto.
Flight attendants will be responsible for following and enforcing safety procedures, ensuring and upholding service standards, adhering to travellers' needs and other on-flight tasks, like assisting with storing luggage.
For this position, candidates are required to have a high school diploma, while post-secondary education is considered an asset, as is having one to two years of customer service experience.
Those applying must also be at least 19 years old with a valid Canadian passport and have to be able to report to either Hamilton or Toronto for flights and on-call shifts within a minimum of two hours' notice.
Porter Airlines
Who Should Apply: Ontario-based airline Porter is hiring flight attendants to work out of Ottawa International Airport in Ontario.
Duties of the position include ensuring the safety and security of all Porter passengers, maintaining passenger comfort, and working a flexible schedule, which could include weekends and holidays.
To be considered, applicants have to be at least 19 years old and have completed high school. They must also have a valid Canadian passport or an International Passport with a current U.S. Crewmember Visa.
Porter also states that flight attendants need to have at least four years of experience working with the public in a customer service role.
