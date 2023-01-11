Emirates Is Hiring Cabin Crew Members In Canada & You Can Get Paid To Travel In Style
Here's how to apply.👇✈️
If you've always wanted to travel the world and get paid to do it, you might want to consider a career as a cabin crew member.
Emirates is currently hiring Canadians to work as crew members on board the airline's swanky fleet of aircraft, meaning you could get paid to travel the world in luxury.
Emirates, which is said to be the world's largest airline, was named the world's best airline last year and was called one of the most reputable companies for 2022.
The Dubai-based carrier is holding jobs fairs in multiple cities in Canada for cabin crew members to work onboard its luxurious aircraft.
Cabin crew members ensure a smooth flight experience for passengers and are responsible for enforcing safety measures, according to job platform Indeed.
Positions include flight attendants, onboard chefs and pursers, also known as senior flight attendants who oversee other crew members.
Some of the duties of cabin crew members can include things like welcoming passengers when they board, assisting in the stowage of luggage, serving food and drinks, and cleaning the aircraft.
To apply, potential candidates will have to attend one of the job fairs hosted by the airline.
Emirates' "Open Days" will be held in Toronto on January 16, in Vancouver on January 18 and in Calgary on January 20, 2023.
"You don’t have to submit your application before you attend. Candidates are advised to read the requirements and arrive at the Open Day venue by the start time to register," says Emirates.
The airline also has an invite-only recruitment event in which job-seekers can submit an application online.
Those interested in joining Emirates' cabin crew will need to be fluent in spoken and written English, at least 160 centimetres tall and able to reach 212 centimetres high.
In terms of experience and education, candidates should have at least a year of customer service or hospitality experience and at least a high school education.
Possibly the best part of the job is the perks you get with it. For one thing, cabin crew members get concessional tickets on Emirates and other airlines.
Emirates alone serves over 150 cities in 85 countries and is known for its particularly luxurious aircraft.
As an Emirates employee, you'll also get to live in Dubai and have your accommodations provided by the airline.
If this all sounds like a dream come true, you might want to get your resume ready!
Emirates Cabin Crew
Salary: $23.32 per hour for flying pay
Company: Emirates
Who Should Apply: If waking up in Sydney or Singapore and getting paid to travel the world in style sounds like a dream come true, consider applying!