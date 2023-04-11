There Will Be Daily Toronto To Dubai Flights Soon & Here's What You Need To Know
Capacity is set to increase by 40 percent.
Toronto to Dubai flights are set to become more accessible, with more planes to fly between the two cities beginning April 20.
Travellers can now book flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Canada 7 days a week, with Emirates offering over 6,800 seats per week.
According to an Emirates press release, by adding two additional flights a week, capacity on the approximately 13-hour route is set to increase by 40 percent.
"The Dubai-Toronto route is highly popular amongst customers from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka, while the same countries represent top destinations for travellers from Toronto," the flight wrote in the release.
\u201cToronto, get ready! Our flights will be going daily from April 20.\ud83c\udf41https://t.co/v3s1HZJqBt\u201d— Emirates (@Emirates) 1680848262
Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, hailed the development as a crucial one for the airline, stating that it represents a "turning point" for Emirates' strategy to serve its customers better by offering more choice and flexibility.
He also said that "the expansion of air service is an affirmation of the growing importance of the UAE to Canada's global connectivity, which we can support through our global network of more than 130 destinations."
Last year, Emirates activated a codeshare partnership with Air Canada, which means customers can enjoy seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points within Canada via Toronto.
Air Canada's customers can also access Emirates' expansive network of over 130 destinations in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East via its hub in Dubai.
Emirates' famous A380 plane is a true behemoth of the skies, with enough room to fit 491 passengers across its economy, business, and first-class sections.
But it will cost you.
For example, if you're planning a trip between Toronto and Dubai from April 20 to 27, a round-trip economy ticket will set you back anywhere from $1680 to $3000 CAD.