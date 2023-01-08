Emirates Airlines Is Having A Hiring Fair In Vancouver & You Can Get Paid To Live In Dubai
They are looking to hire cabin crew! ✈️
Emirates Airlines is hosting job affairs across Canada and they are looking to hire multiple people to join their cabin crew team. So if you've always dreamed of travelling the world, living in Dubai, and getting paid to do so, you can soon make that dream a reality.
One hiring fair will take place at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown on January 18 starting at 9:00 a.m. Plus, there will be two others held across Canada this month.
On January 16, Emirates will be holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Toronto Downtown Centre, and on January 20, the airline will have one at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown in Calgary.
The airline is looking for people who can speak fluent English, meet UAE’s employment visa requirements, have some previous customer service experience, and can work well within a team.
Emirates claims to fly to over 150 cities across 85 countries, so it truly would be the perfect gig to curb that travel bug.
As a cabin crew member with Emirates, you will get to live in Dubai. Plus, you will get to earn a tax-free salary and the airline will pay for your accommodation, according to the career section on the airline's website.
The gig also comes with several travel perks, including concessional tickets on Emirates and other airlines to travel in your own free time, as well as "special perks" with many other hotel and travel providers.
To show your interest in joining Emirate's cabin crew team, you can pre-register online before joining the hiring fair.
The website also outlines certain physical standards that come with the job.
You must be at least 160 centimetres tall to reach items on the aircraft 212 centimetres high. Plus, no tattoos can be visible while in uniform.
Emirates faced backlash in early 2022, after former employees accused the airline of monitoring cabin-crew members for weight gain as part of an "Appearance Management Program," according to Insider. They told the outlet the airline pressured them not to gain weight, or the employees would get punished in the form of diet and exercise plans, warnings, weight checks and even pay cuts.
In response to Insider's inquiries, Emirates released the following statement:
"As a global airline, we treat the wellbeing of our employees with the highest priority, and we believe being fit and healthy, both physically and mentally, is a critical aspect in them carrying out their duties safely and effectively. It may not always be apparent to our customers, but the responsibilities of our cabin crew are vast, and their ability to influence and achieve safe outcomes when needed, requires extensive training and a minimum standard of physical fitness."
Emirates Hiring Fair
When: January 18
Where: Hilton Vancouver Metrotown — 6083 McKay Ave., Burnaby, BC