The Government Of Canada Is Hiring So Many Jobs In BC & You Can Get Paid Over $144K Per Year

Looking for a career change? 🤑

Vancouver Staff Writer
Government of Canada building. Right: B.C. flag.

The Government of Canada is currently hiring a bunch of different jobs across the province of B.C. and the majority offer up a pretty decent salary.

If you've been thinking about changing up your career, or are just in need of a high-paying role, some of these just might just catch your eye.

Not to mention one of these jobs will even pay over $144,000 per year!

Here are six jobs currently available with the Government of Canada in the province, right now.

Regional Senior Investigator

Salary: $113,880 to $133,570 per year

Who Should Apply: The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is looking for a senior investigator to handle air operations out of Richmond, B.C.

The job will require you to be on call and ready to deploy to any accidents that may arise. To land the gig, you must have a degree and a valid Canadian airline transport pilot license.

Apply Here

Senior Corporate Analyst

Salary: $84,050 - $102,250 per year

Who Should Apply: The Government of Canada is looking for an analyst to develop and maintain regional contacts in Burnaby, B.C. To land the role, you will need a degree and at least four years of previous work experience in a related field.

Apply Here

Director, Strategic Operations

Salary: $113,866 to $144,757 per year

Who Should Apply: The Natural Resources Canada, Canadian Forest Service and Canadian Wood Fibre Centre are looking for a director to manage scientific research out of Victoria, B.C.

A doctoral degree and some previous work experience are needed to secure this role.

Apply Here

Industrial Technology Advisor

Salary: $126,501 to $138,927 per year

Who Should Apply: The National Research Council of Canada is looking for an industrial technology advisor to bring research to life in Vancouver.

A post-secondary degree in science or engineering is required.

Apply Here

Nurse

Salary: $81,513 to $92,653 per year

Who Should Apply: Correctional Service Canada is looking for a nurse to work with offenders across various locations in B.C. You must be a registered nurse or a registered psychiatric nurse to land the role.

Apply Here

Occupational Therapist

Salary: $89,243 to $106,319 per year

Who Should Apply: Correctional Service Canada is looking for someone to provide occupational therapy services for offenders, which may include people with behavioural challenges.

Some previous work experience working in a correctional environment, as well as, the eligibility to practice as an occupational therapist is required.

Apply Here

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
