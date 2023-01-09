Air Canada Is Hiring A Bunch Of Sales & Service Agents For Its Aeroplan Program In Vancouver
The roles come with travel perks! ✈️
Air Canada is hiring again, so if you've been looking for a new job that will allow you to score some sweet deals on flights in 2023, look no further. Plus, you don't even need a degree to qualify.
The Canadian airline told Narcity they are looking to hire several full-time customer sales and service agents to work out of its Aeroplan contact centre in Vancouver.
According to the Air Canada website, the Aeroplan program allows customers to earn certain rewards and benefits every time they fly.
Aeroplan customer sales and service agents will get to advise members on the program, book and reschedule flights as well as support customers with any issues or concerns.
The gig pays $17.14 per hour and comes with a whole lot of perks like special rates on airfare, plus, health and dental coverage, for both you and your family.
Discounted airfare benefits will kick in from day one, so you can avoid those pesky waiting periods and take advantage of the travel perks right away.
Best of all, no previous work experience or degree is required to land one of these roles.
The only requirements that are needed to secure one of these positions include, successfully passing the 11-week paid training program, availability to work evenings and weekends, ability to work independently and eligibility to work in Canada.
You must also be able to speak fluent English and have good communication skills.
Customer Sales and Service Agents
Salary: $17.14 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you are a people person and are quick to come up with solutions to customer issues, this role might be a fit for you.