Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants In 3 Cities & You Can Get Paid $28 Per Hour To Travel
No specific education or experience is required! ✈️
Have you always wanted to travel the world and get paid while doing it? You may have the chance with one of these high-paying travel jobs in Canada!
Air Canada is hiring flight attendants right now in three locations in Canada, and, naturally, the position comes with some seriously impressive travel perks.
The airline is currently looking for flight attendants to work out of its bases in Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary.
According to the job listing on Air Canada's website, the airline is looking for people who are safety-minded, empathetic, solution-oriented and confident with public speaking who "exude a warm and caring demeanor."
Other qualifications for the role include being at least 18 years old and available to work irregular hours, like mornings and weekends.
Candidates must also hold a valid Canadian passport that allows them to travel to all of the countries Air Canada services.
The airline notes that Canadians who are fluent in both English and French are preferred. However, Air Canada says it would "love to know" if candidates speak another language in addition to English, like Japanese, Italian, German, Hebrew, Greek or Thai.
Pay for the position is $28.85 per hour. Those who are selected for the role will undergo a seven-week flight attendant training program in either Toronto or Vancouver, which, Air Canada notes, is paid at a lower rate.
There are some other conditions of employment indicated on the job posting, including that those selected must be willing to relocate to Air Canada's base in either Toronto, Vancouver or Calgary.
Candidates will also be subject to a medical evaluation and must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
As for what benefits applicants can expect, Air Canada offers "one of the most generous employee travel programs in the airline industry," with staff being able to take advantage of special rates on airfare for them and their immediate family members from day one of employment.
Employees can also get discounts on car rentals, hotels, vacation packages and more through Air Canada's partners.
They're also offered a "wide variety of benefit plans," with health and dental care.
Air Canada also has a well-being platform to help workers "live [their] best life," and says that employees "may also benefit from a retirement plan" designed to give them greater financial security.
Flight attendant
Salary: $28.85 per hour
Company: Air Canada
Who Should Apply: If you're interested in travelling around the world and getting paid while doing so, this career could be for you!