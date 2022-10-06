A TikTok Shows What First Class On Air Canada Is Like & It's Surprisingly Luxe (VIDEO)
"It has a massage button, and yes, it felt good."
If you've ever wondered what it's like to travel in first class, this TikTok from @brandongonez shows the perks of upgrading when flying with Air Canada.
"Here’s what it’s like to travel first class on Air Canada for 5 hours from Toronto to LA," he captioned his post before showing the roomy setup.
"So all the seats in first class are in these spacious like cabins," Brandon explained, where there appeared to be plenty of legroom and space for stretching out. "You can see this was mine at the front of the plane."
Each seat comes with pillows, blankets as well as "some great headphones."
He then shared a feature that those in regular seating might be a little jealous of.
"Now this was really cool because this actually allows your seat to go all the way back like a bed," he said of the little digital control that manoeuvres your seat into the position you want. "Plus you got a nice little light if you're a book reader."
He then showed what was arguably the best part of the first-class perks.
"It has a massage button, and yes, it felt good," he said of the reclinable seat.
@brandongonez
Here’s what it’s like to travel first class on Air Canada for 5 hours from Toronto to LA ✈️✈️ #aircanada #firstclass #luxurytravel #planetok
As for the entertainment, Brandon noted there was a "bunch of movies and TV shows to choose from" but when it came to the food, it wasn't so great.
"The dessert was nice, the wine was good, but our main dish was a dry sandwich," he explained.
As for the total experience?
"Overall, eight out of ten," he said.
For the ability to lie down and get a massage, sounds worth it!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.