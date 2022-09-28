New Canadian Airline Lynx Air Will Start Flying To The US & Flights Are So Cheap
The airline is adding sunny destinations to its service!
New ultra low-cost airline Lynx Air has announced that it will be expanding its service with new routes to the U.S., and there are cheap flights from Canada to sunny destinations available now.
Lynx said on Wednesday that it would be adding Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to its network, marking the first U.S. routes for the carrier.
Those in the GTA looking for a winter vacation can book cheap flights from Toronto to Orlando now, with the service set to begin on January 27, 2023.
The airline's network will continue its U.S. expansion following the initial flights to Florida, with flights from Calgary to Phoenix starting on February 7, 2023.
Following that, flights from Calgary to Los Angeles and Calgary to Las Vegas will commence on February 16 and February 24, 2023, respectively.
The routes from Toronto to Orlando and Calgary to Las Vegas will operate four times a week, while service between Calgary and Phoenix and Calgary and Los Angeles will run three times per week.
Tickets are on sale now for as low as $109 one way, meaning you can escape what might be the worst months of winter in Canada and enjoy sunny weather and temperatures in the low-mid 20s instead.
The airline is also having a seat sale on base fares to and from the U.S., meaning you can get a further discount on the already cheap price.
To get the discount, you can use the code LYNXUSA when booking. The sale is on now until October 6, 2022, at noon MT (or 2 p.m. ET).
Don't feel like paying at all? Lynx is also offering the chance to win a free flight and accommodation package to one of its new U.S. destinations for four Canadians. Details can be found online.
Lynx competes with the likes of Flair and Swoop Airlines, two other low-cost carriers that offer flights to sunny destinations in the U.S., as well as to tropical locales in Mexico and the Caribbean, at similar price points.
Canada's newest airline, Canada Jetlines, also just launched its first routes after its inaugural flight on September 23, currently offering bi-weekly service between Toronto and Calgary for as low as $99 one way.
