Cheap Flights From Canada To Disneyland Are Available & You Can Book A Magical Vacay
Where better to go than the happiest place on Earth? 🐭
In need of some magic? You can escape winter and head to the happiest place on Earth with these cheap flights from Canada with WestJet.
The Canadian airline is having a sale on base fares on flights to Los Angeles and Orange County, described as the "gateway" to Disneyland.
Only 30 minutes from Los Angeles and less than 20 minutes from Orange County, Disneyland is perfect for both young families and adults, with rides, tons of unique food, and so much to see and do.
Travellers can book from now until Friday to get 15% off the base fare price on flights from Canada to the magical park.
However, if you're not big on Disney, the sale isn't only for those looking to visit the park.
California is also a great place to escape Canada's cold fall and winter weather, with both Los Angeles and Orange County typically seeing temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s in September and October and daily highs of around 20-22 degrees from December to January.
With the deal, you can get cheap flights from Toronto to Los Angeles, with prices as low as $203 one way.
Winnipeg was also recently added to WestJet's list of cities with direct flights to Los Angeles, with the service starting on October 31.
This means that Winnipeggers can get a better deal on flights to the gateway to Disneyland, with prices as low as $155 one way with the discount.
You can book flights now for travel between September 27, 2022, and February 15, 2023, with no blackout dates.
To get the discount, use the code 9X7T2RR when booking to get 15% off the price of base fares.
The discount can be applied to bookings made until September 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MT (or 1:59 a.m. ET).
According to the airline, the offer only applies to WestJet wholly operated flights from Canada to Los Angeles and Orange County.
If you're looking for more ways to escape the cold weather, low-cost airlines like Swoop and Flair have so many deals to sunny destinations like Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Palm Springs, California, and you can find flights for only $99 one way.
