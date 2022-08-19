6 Flights To Sunny Spots Where You Can Escape The Canadian Snow For Under $200 This Winter
Trade in the snow for sand and sun!
If you're already dreading the arrival of winter in Canada, why not book a cheap flight to a sunnier destination?
You can fly to sunny spots in the U.S. (where snow won't be bothering you) for less than $200 one-way and get a break from your busy city life.
These locations have temperatures that hang around 21-26 degrees in the winter, a nice change from the below-freezing temps Canada will likely see at that time.
What are you waiting for? Pack a hat and some shades and plan a sunny winter escape.
Toronto to Orlando
Price: $99
Airline: Flair Airlines
When: December 7
Details: You can escape to sunny Orlando and experience the city's many theme parks and attractions without worry of snow.
The city hangs around a warm 24 degrees in December, perfect for outdoor sightseeing.
Edmonton to Phoenix
Price: $109
Airline: Swoop
When: December 11
Details: Phoenix, Arizona, is the land of perpetual sunshine, and is the perfect place to get a break from the grey days of winter.
The summer temperatures in Phoenix can reach unbearable highs of 40 degrees, but in winter, the air cools to a comfortable 21-25 C.
Vancouver to Los Angeles
Price: $99
Airline: Flair Ailrines
When: December 9, 2022
Details: Los Angeles is home to beaches, shopping and tons of restaurants foodies would love.
While the city is a bit cooler than others on this list in winter, it still stays around a nice 21 degrees in December.
Montreal to Fort Lauderdale
Price: $109
Airline: Flair Airlines
When: December 9, 2022
Details: You'll find pristine white-sand beaches in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that are perfect if you're aching for a break from the busy city life.
December temperatures in Fort Lauderdale usually see highs of around 26 degrees, which is essentially a hot summer day in Canada.
Winnipeg to Orlando
Price: $179
Airline: Swoop
When: December 4, 2022
Details: Winnipeggers can get in on the Orlando sun too! Besides its theme parks, Orlando is where you'll also find lush springs and swimming holes.
The city stays around a warm 25 degrees in December, perfect for taking a dip.
Toronto to Palm Springs
Price: $99
Airline: Flair Airlines
When: December 11
Details: If you're looking for leisure and sunshine, a trip to Palm Springs should do the trick.
While the summers here are sweltering, the winters see temperatures around 22-26 degrees.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.