canada travel

6 Flights To Sunny Spots Where You Can Escape The Canadian Snow For Under $200 This Winter

Trade in the snow for sand and sun!

Trending Staff Writer
Palm Springs, California. Right: Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida.

Palm Springs, California. Right: Fort Lauderdale Beach in Florida.

Welcomia | Dreamstime, @visitlauderdale | Instagram

If you're already dreading the arrival of winter in Canada, why not book a cheap flight to a sunnier destination?

You can fly to sunny spots in the U.S. (where snow won't be bothering you) for less than $200 one-way and get a break from your busy city life.

These locations have temperatures that hang around 21-26 degrees in the winter, a nice change from the below-freezing temps Canada will likely see at that time.

What are you waiting for? Pack a hat and some shades and plan a sunny winter escape.

Toronto to Orlando

Price: $99

Airline: Flair Airlines

When: December 7

Details: You can escape to sunny Orlando and experience the city's many theme parks and attractions without worry of snow.

The city hangs around a warm 24 degrees in December, perfect for outdoor sightseeing.

Book

Edmonton to Phoenix

Price: $109

Airline: Swoop

When: December 11

Details: Phoenix, Arizona, is the land of perpetual sunshine, and is the perfect place to get a break from the grey days of winter.

The summer temperatures in Phoenix can reach unbearable highs of 40 degrees, but in winter, the air cools to a comfortable 21-25 C.

Book

Vancouver to Los Angeles

Price: $99

Airline: Flair Ailrines

When: December 9, 2022

Details: Los Angeles is home to beaches, shopping and tons of restaurants foodies would love.

While the city is a bit cooler than others on this list in winter, it still stays around a nice 21 degrees in December.

Book

Montreal to Fort Lauderdale

Price: $109

Airline: Flair Airlines

When: December 9, 2022

Details: You'll find pristine white-sand beaches in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that are perfect if you're aching for a break from the busy city life.

December temperatures in Fort Lauderdale usually see highs of around 26 degrees, which is essentially a hot summer day in Canada.

Book

Winnipeg to Orlando

Price: $179

Airline: Swoop

When: December 4, 2022

Details: Winnipeggers can get in on the Orlando sun too! Besides its theme parks, Orlando is where you'll also find lush springs and swimming holes.

The city stays around a warm 25 degrees in December, perfect for taking a dip.

Book

Toronto to Palm Springs

Price: $99

Airline: Flair Airlines

When: December 11

Details: If you're looking for leisure and sunshine, a trip to Palm Springs should do the trick.

While the summers here are sweltering, the winters see temperatures around 22-26 degrees.

Book

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

