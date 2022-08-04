You Can Now Fly From Toronto To Mexico For Less Than You Spent On Groceries This Week
Get those passports ready!
Are you tired of heading to Wasaga Beach for an escape from Toronto? Then you've come to the right place because here's another beach destination you can hit up that's only four hours from the 6ix.
Forgot to mention it's a four-hour flight from Toronto, but it would probably cost you less than you paid on your groceries this week, or better yet, at a fancy dinner out in Toronto. Isn't that wild?
Flair Airlines, a low-fare Canadian airline, announced on Wednesday that they are adding a route to its Mexico network, giving flyers a chance to visit Cancun. Yippeeee!
The flight will run twice a week and connect Torontonians with Cancun on their new non-stop flight route.
Also, Flair Airlines will be adding frequencies to several Mexico routes, which means there are many other places to explore once life in Toronto gets too repetitive.
"We're delighted to add an additional route to our network in Mexico. We know that Canadians will be looking to beat the winter blues by escaping to the sandy beaches of Cancun," Stephen Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Flair Airlines, said in a press release.
That you are right about, especially since the winter is slowly creeping up on Ontarians.
Jones added that they are looking forward to allowing "people to chase the sun affordably."
The best part about this flight is its fares start at $109 for a one-way ticket from Toronto to Cancun, and that includes taxes and fees!
Did you just say "pack your bags?" because the suitcase is already out the door!