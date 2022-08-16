Flair Airlines' Sale Is Offering 35% Off Base Fares Across Canada, The US & Mexico
Some flights end up being less than $15!
If you've been looking for cheap flights from Canada, this one's for you! Flair Airlines is having a huge sale and you can get 35% off of base fares on flights to destinations across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
The sale begins today and applies to all of Flair's flights, including new routes from Toronto to Cancun, Mexico, and Vancouver and Edmonton to Los Angeles.
The discount can be used for travel between September 6 and November 29, 2022. Some black-out days are in effect from October 7-11, 2022.
To get the promo, use the code SAVE35 when booking. The discount will be applied to the base fare of the flight and will appear in the price summary.
There are tons of cheap flights from Toronto available with the discount. For instance, you can fly one way from Toronto to sunny Palm Springs for just $103, which is probably the same amount you'd spend on groceries.
For those looking for flights to Florida, you can fly one way from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale also for $103.
If you're looking for flights to Vegas, you can fly from Vancouver to Las Vegas for $88 one way, or Toronto to Las Vegas for $110 one way.
If you're looking for destinations that are more tropical, Flair offers flights to Mexico, with routes to Cancun and Los Cabos.
One-way flights from Toronto to Cancun come in at $152 with the discount, while flights to Los Cabos from Vancouver are $201 one way.
The discount also applies to some of Flair's cheapest flights, like Abbotsford to Edmonton, which normally rings up at $19.01, but comes up as just $14.98 one way with the promo, or Toronto to Vancouver, which could cost as low as $59 with the sale.
According to Flair, there are limited seats available for a limited time. The sale ends on August 18 at 11:59 p.m. MT (1:59 a.m. ET).
If you're looking for more travel deals, there are tons of last-minute all-inclusive vacation packages available through airlines like Air Canada and Sunwing where you can escape to white sand beaches on short notice and for a great price.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.