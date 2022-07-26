NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

'Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier' Flair Airlines Is Offering $59 Flights From Vancouver To Montreal

Vacation is calling!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Flair Airlines. Right: Montreal.

Flair Airlines. Right: Montreal.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime, Delstudio | Dreamstime

Canada's "ultra-low-cost carrier" Flair Airlines typically has some great flight deals, but now is offering an especially cheap route from Vancouver to Montreal, on some upcoming dates.

You can make it all the way from the West Coast city to Quebec, for just $59 — and that includes taxes. If you have flexible travel dates you'll want to hop on these tickets, because that trip usually costs around double that amount or more.

The $59 flights are currently available for select dates in December and are one-way. The cheap flights are available on December 7 and 12.

Other Vancouver to Montreal flight prices in December vary in cost, some up to $240. Flight prices in November for the route are currently up to $149 each way.

These low-cost flights will mean that you could arrive with some extra spending cash in your pocket, for shopping and holiday festivities in the big city of Montreal.

There are tons of different things to do in Montreal when wintertime rolls around. Whether it be ice skating, snowshoeing, sledding or a relaxing spa day there are tons of reasons to visit the city in those colder months.

If December is a busy month for you and you can't make it work — always keep your eyes peeled for cheap flight deals out of Vancouver Airport.

Often Flair Airlines will have deals and flash sales happening so if you're always on the lookout, chances are you will come across a cheap flight offering at some point.

