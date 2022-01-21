Trending Tags

interprovincial travel

Flair Airlines Is Having A Huge Flash Sale On Flights Across Canada For One Day Only

Prices start at just $29 one way! ✈️

Western Canada Editor
Flair Airlines Is Having A Huge Flash Sale On Flights Across Canada For One Day Only
@flairairlines | Instagram

Flair Airlines is holding a massive flash sale with flights all over Canada at ridiculously cheap prices.

The company describes their latest offering as a "lion of a sale" with 50% off all base fare flights to and from Calgary.

The catch? You need to book to travel between January 26 and June 30. You can use the promo code FLAIRLOVESYYC when booking.

The flash sale ends at 11.59 p.m. MT on January 21.

What are the cheapest flights?

If you're travelling from Ontario, you can fly between Calgary and Toronto, and Calgary and Ottawa, for $49 one way. Flights from Kitchener-Waterloo to Calgary start at $39 one way.

In Western Canada, flights to Calgary from Victoria, B.C. start at $29 one way, and flights between Vancouver and Calgary start at $49 one way.

Flights between Calgary and Winnipeg start at $49 one way.

Flights travelling outside of Canada are also included in the flash sale, as long as you travel in or out of Calgary. Flights to Phoenix-Mesa and Las Vegas start at $109 one way from Calgary.

Competition between budget airlines

A new budget airline in Canada, which claims to be an "ultra-affordable" way to fly, is also selling tickets for its first flights across the country.

Lynx Air posted flights starting at $39 for a one-way trip from Kelowna to Vancouver, and $69 for a single journey between Calgary and Toronto.

Prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

