A New 'Value-Focused' Airline Is Coming To Toronto Pearson & Here's What Prices Look Like
Time to catch some flights! ✈️
If you're looking for another airline to use the next time you travel through Toronto Pearson Airport, a new one will be hitting the skies next month.
Canada Jetlines, a brand new "all-Canadian, value-focused leisure carrier" recently announced that it will be taking off from the Toronto airport starting August 15. So far, the airline only has flights to two Canadian cities departing from Pearson: Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Moncton, New Brunswick.
Right now, travellers can book one-way tickets to Winnipeg for between $136 to $228, whereas Moncton one-way flights currently range from $185 to $328 for the next couple of months.
Depending on what type of fare you opt for, the airline says you may have to pay a little extra to check your luggage for the flight. However, there are some fares that allow travellers to check in two bags at no additional cost.
Fliers will also be able to select their seats when they book for an extra fee or wait until check-in to get their seat assigned to them for free.
If you're wondering if there will be any entertainment on board the flight, Canada Jetlines says they have an "in-flight entertainment system [that] enables you to securely stream content on your personal devices."
According to a press release, some special fares will be available to travellers for a limited time. To book these flights, however, the "value-focused" carrier encourages fliers to sign up for their email updates so they can get looped in on when there are ticket discounts.
