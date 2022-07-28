Flight Etiquette — Here's What Canadian Passengers Apparently Avoid Doing At All Costs
Are you guilty of these flight faux pas? 👀
A recent survey on flight etiquette proves that when it comes to flying in Canada, there's still a lot that's up in the air!
Conducted by price comparison website Compare The Market, the survey delves into popular practices on Australian, American and Canadian flights, with some pretty interesting insights.
For starters, it addresses the age-old question: to recline or not to recline? The survey notes that while there's nothing fun about flights with your seat in the upright position, many Canadians are reluctant to recline in order to avoid dirty looks from fellow passengers.
In fact, almost half (47%) of Canadian passengers claim to avoid reclining out of respect for those behind them. This number increases to around 54% in Australia, but goes down to 46.5% in the United States.
Interestingly, women were more likely to avoid reclining than men in all three countries. The same goes for young adults (in the 18 to 24 age category).
While there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to whether you should recline, many travel experts believe you should "only recline when necessary."
"If you must recline, just put the seat back a little bit to get the comfort you need without encroaching too much on the person behind you," Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst, told The New York Times in 2020.
The article also dug into the habit of squeezing past the middle seat to head to the washroom.
According to the survey, around 64% of Canadians simply ask others to stand and let them through if headed to the washroom, while 28% squeeze past the others in the row. Just 7% of the respondents say they simply "hold onto the urge for dear life." Yikes!
Finally, the survey also tackles who gets those pesky armrests. If you've been wondering which passenger is entitled to use them, you're apparently not alone.
The survey found that most people in Canada (62.1%), Australia (67.7%) and the U.S. (63%) believe that the middle passenger is entitled to one armrest. On the other hand, 32.7% of Canadians believe the middle passenger is entitled to both armrests.
Stephen Zeller, Compare the Market's insurance expert, believes that when it comes to being comfortable on a flight, the trick is in planning ahead.
"Most airlines allow the opportunity to select your seat prior to take-off, so if you prefer to sit in a particular type of seat or location on a plane, taking advantage of this feature means you can maximise the chances of travelling comfortably," he says.
So, remember to book those seats in advance if you're particular. Bon voyage!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.