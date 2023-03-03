An Airline Passenger Brought A Full Rack Of Ribs On A Plane & We Have So Many Questions
“That’s too messy to eat on a plane.”
While it might seem like your biggest worry on a flight should be swapping seats or who controls the window shades, a viral Twitter thread shows that things can be much worse.
Social media users are still in shock over a brazen incident on a recent discount airline, after a passenger was photographed digging into a box full of food, including a rack of saucy ribs.
Scottish Twitter user Lanna Tolland recently shared a photo of the unbelievable situation she found herself in on a flight, and it shows the passenger next to her eating a full meal, including ribs, corn on the cob and fries.
The individual is shown with the open box in his lap and it definitely looked like a messy meal to eat, especially in a confined space like an airplane seat with other passengers nearby.
“No chance is the guy next to me eating a full rack of ribs plus sides on this plane gtf,” read her tweet.
Since posting it, Tolland’s tweet has already received over 5.6 million views, and people have lots to say about the topic.
One person in the comment section wrote: “Looks like it’s served in a great American cookie cake box.”
Tolland quickly clarified that the incident occurred outside the U.S., and the Washington Post reports that it apparently happened on a Ryanair flight out of Glasgow, Scotland.
“This is not in America lmao,” read Tolland’s tweet.
“I want to know so much about this, but I think my big question is about the corn,” wrote one user. “Did it come pre-buttered, or did he have the foresight to butter it before leaving? Based on everything else about this, I have to think it was the latter. Also, what is the wipe/napkin situation?”
All are valid questions, but the last question is arguably the one most people are thinking about because eating a full rack of saucy ribs is not the cleanest meal.
“Dear lord, that's a lot of food,” wrote another user. “That’s too messy to eat on a plane.”
Another person posted a GIF that said, “right to jail. Right away.”
“People at the airport, we order coffees black and croissants. Nothing more,” wrote another user. However, another user replied to the comment in disagreement.
“Nope, I’m going to bring a real meal onto the plane with me if it’s a long flight or I haven’t had food for the day,” read the reply.
“Good for him. No rules on bringing food from the outside, the issue she had is he didn’t share,” commented another person.
Narcity reached out to Tolland, but she wasn’t keen on commenting about the incident.
Apparently the saucy tweet speaks for itself!