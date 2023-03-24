A TikToker Ripped Airline Passengers Who Stow Carry-Ons In Other Rows & The Debate Is Real
The issue of airplane etiquette has been a hot topic recently, and one TikTok video has sparked yet another conversation about where people place carry-on luggage in the overhead bin.
TikToker Emem, who goes by the account name @eye.be.okay recently posted a TikTok video complaining about people who place their carry-on luggage in the wrong overhead compartment, and it has started a heated debate online.
His video shows Emem sitting on a plane as people make their way down the aisle with the caption that reads, “airplane etiquette 101: Don't place your carry-on in row 8 on your way to your row 26.”
@eye.be.okay
And put your purse/jacket under your seat like youre supposed to! #travel #airlinetiktok #boarding
The debate in the comments section shows that people are split with how they feel about this type of situation.
Some argue that this is a matter of common sense and that passengers should already know to place their bags in the bin above their assigned seats.
Others believe that there are situations where placing a bag in a different bin may be necessary. For example, if the bin above your seat is full or if you have a tight connection and need to quickly exit the plane upon landing.
One person agreed with Emem and wrote, “OMG it bothers me so much. Like 1 carry-on per person, and need to put it in your row. People be shoving 10 things up there too.”
Emem wrote back, "I’m petty enough to take the stuff out myself and put mine there. They can fight me and end up on a no-fly list if they want.”
Another person agreed writing, “Literally. Or putting their coat up top.”
“If you only have a backpack and you KNOW overhead bins are limited. PLEASE put your backpack under your seat like any other personal item,” wrote another commenter, to which Emem wrote back, “I keep saying this, but they don’t hear us.”
Others didn’t necessarily agree with Emem’s take and argued that sometimes passengers have no choice but to leave their bags in other rows.
One user commented, “If I’m boarding last and I see an open spot - I’m gonna use it.”
Another agreed and wrote, “if the back looks full, I'm putting it in row 16 and walking to my row 23 seat.”
“If everyone is seated in row 8 and there's still room in the bin, it's fair game,” commented another user.
“I'm not going to gate check my bag so, I've got to do what I've got to do,” another person wrote.
Based on all the reaction the video is getting, it looks like people can’t seem to agree as to what’s the correct move when it comes to overhead luggage.
Do you think it's okay to place carry-on luggage in a row you aren't seated in?
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
