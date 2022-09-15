This New 'Value-Focused' Airline Can Take You From Calgary To Toronto Pearson For $99
Flights will initially take off twice a week. ✈️
A brand-new Canadian Airline which is all about value is launching in Canada next week and its first route will take you from Calgary to Toronto Pearson Airport for just $99 one-way.
Canada Jetlines, which describes itself as a "value-focussed leisure carrier," will be embarking on its inaugural flight on September 22 from Toronto Pearson Airport to YYC Calgary International Airport, the airline said in a press release.
From its launch, the airline will start operating biweekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays.
Toronto to Calgary flights will leave at 7:55 a.m. to arrive at 10:10 a.m. Returning flights from Cowtown will depart at 11:40 a.m. and arrive back at Pearson at 17:20 p.m.
From October 13, there will be three flights a week on the route between Thursdays through to Sundays so there'll be even more opportunities to fly.
Tickets from Calgary to Toronto start from $99 without checked baggage so it's time to start planning those fall trips now.
Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines said the initial flights between Calgary and Toronto would connect "two vibrant Canadian cities" with tourist attractions "Niagara Falls, Lakes of Ontario, and the CN Tower in the East, and Banff, Kananaskis, Canmore, Lake Louise, Jasper, and the Rocky Mountains in the West."
“The two cities represent cultural diversity, economic trade, and significant investment opportunities," he added.
This route is the first one operated by Canada Jetlines but more destinations are expected to be announced soon.
The airline was initially meant to launch with flights from Toronto Pearson to Moncton, New Brunswick on August 15 but the launch date was moved "subject to receipt of final licensing approval."