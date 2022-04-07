Pearson Airport Is Getting A New Airline & It's Coming Just In Time For Summer
Who's ready to get whisked away?
A brand new airline is landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, and it will arrive just when travellers are itching to go on a summer vacation with their friends or family.
Canada Jetlines, a new all-Canadian airline, announced on Thursday, April 7, that it will be taking off from Pearson Airport sometime this coming summer.
Once they are completely up and running, Canada Jetlines will be flying over to various international destinations.
Travellers can hop on board to head to the States, Mexico and the Caribbean, though where exactly these travel spots will be were not mentioned in the release.
Aside from flying overseas, the Canadian airline will be travelling to various cities across the country, too.
"This partnership will allow us to better service both domestic and international travelers to and from Canada's busiest airport," Eddy Doyle, the CEO of Canada Jetlines, said in the announcement.
"We are optimistic for the future of Canada Jetlines and aim to strengthen the aviation industry in Toronto and beyond, increasing job opportunities and economic growth in the region."
Pearson passengers will be able to hop onboard an A320 aircraft with Canada Jetlines which, according to the airline, comes packed with 174 seats and a wider cabin.
With how this type of plane is configured, all of the seats are placed in economy class though there will be some "extra comfort" spots that fliers can opt for, though they will cost a bit more.
Narcity reached out to Canada Jetlines for additional information, but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published.
