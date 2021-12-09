Trending Tags

Pearson Airport Travellers Can Now Get Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean For Under $200

Three new routes were announced this week. ✈️☀️

@torontopearson | Instagram, Gergana Valkova | Dreamstime

There are now a few more flights taking off from Toronto Pearson Airport that can whisk travellers away to sunnier destinations without breaking the bank.

On December 8, the ultra-low-cost Swoop Airlines announced its launch of three brand-new direct flights out of Pearson Airport that will take passengers down to three tropical destinations.

As of December 4, travellers can hop on board a once-a-week flight down to Los Cabos, Mexico. Starting December 5, Pearson passengers can head down to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Then, as of December 8, fliers can take off to Kingston, Jamaica, on routes that are offered twice a week.

"The launch of these three new routes demonstrates that Swoop's accessible and affordable fares have caught on in Toronto and highlights the demand we are seeing for ultra-low fare travel across Canada," Head of Commercial and Finance at Swoop, Bert van der Stege, said in the announcement.

Airfares are also all under $200, but for a limited time. The introductory all-in one-way fare racks up to $180 for Los Cabos and Kingston, so long as travellers book their flights by December 18 or December 15, respectively.

Punta Cana is just slightly more at $199 one-way for bookings made by December 12. All of the booked flights also have to be for travel between January 5 to April 30, with winter and spring breaks blocked off as blackout periods.

In a recent interview the scientific director of Ontario's Science Advisory Table, Dr. Peter Juni, told Narcity that travel plans should be reconsidered at the moment amid concerns of the Omicron variant.

"We just need to be aware that we don't understand yet how long we will be able to push back Omicron from taking over Ontario or Canada," Dr. Juni said, and also told Narcity that it "doesn't make sense" to travel due to increased risks of transmission.

The Canadian government updated its travel restrictions in light of the new variant, barring international travellers and foreign nationals from coming into the country if they have recently been in Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa or Zimbabwe.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

