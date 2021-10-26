Trending Tags

Toronto
toronto pearson airport

More WestJet Flights Are Coming Back To Pearson Airport & Here Are All Your Vacay Options

And just in time for a winter getaway! ❄️✈️

More WestJet Flights Are Coming Back To Pearson Airport & Here Are All Your Vacay Options
@westjet | Instagram, Sergey Chernyaev | Dreamstime

Toronto's Pearson Airport is about to get a little busier this winter holiday season, as WestJet is relaunching some of its sunnier flight destinations for those who are itching to run away from the cold.

On October 25, WestJet announced that on top of bringing back 95 destinations for all Canadian travellers, they will also be boosting the "sun service" out of the 6ix.

"With the addition of seven returning flights from Toronto, WestJet will offer non-stop service to 55 destinations including 26 international, 17 domestic and 12 transborder this winter [...]," airline officials wrote in the announcement.

Starting December 16 onwards, Pearson travellers can embark on flights from any of the following destinations:

  • Boston, Massachusetts starting December 17, four times a week
  • Miami, Florida starting December 16, four times a week
  • Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands starting December 16, once a week
  • Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago starting December 17, twice a week
  • Roatán, Honduras starting December 19, once a week
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico starting December 18, once a week
  • Kelowna, British Columbia starting December 17, three times a week

The non-stop flight between Kelowna and Toronto is only being served for a limited time during the peak holiday season, so anyone interested in escaping to B.C.'s wine country will be able to do so until January 5, 2022.

Flair Airlines also recently announced they're adding more non-stop flights out of Pearson Airport, too, with some one-way flights costing less than $50.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

