Pearson Airport Is Relaunching Several Flights & There Are So Many Beachy Destinations

Life's a beach, right? 🏖

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime, StammerA | Pixabay

If you've been itching to travel to a tropical beach, then you're in luck. Pearson Airport just announced it is relaunching several routes this October, and many of the flights are heading to sunnier spots.

In an announcement posted on October 4, Pearson detailed 14 routes that are preparing for departure this month, with several of them already ready for takeoff.

"With a continued easing of air travel restrictions by the Government of Canada, our airline partners are having been working hard to bring the world back to your doorstep," airport officials wrote.

Air Canada already relaunched a few of its travel routes at the start of October. There's a flight heading to Curacao once a week as of October 1, and there are six flights available per week heading down to Austin, Texas.

As of October 3, Air Canada is flying to scenic Antigua, Aruba, and Saint Lucia once a week. Flights will soon become available for Liberia and San Jose in Costa Rica starting October 9 and October 13, respectively.

West Jet is flying over to Liberia once a week as of October 2, and passengers can book flights to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, too. Starting October 13, West Jet travellers can head to the Big Apple daily and touchdown right at La Guardia.

Air Transat is offering two flights a week to Cuba, one to Varadero, and one to Holguin. On October 9, Sunwing will also be flying to Cuba but into Cayo Coco instead.

And there's also an option for those who miss Disney World. Swoop will be flying to Orlando, Florida, twice a week starting October 9.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

