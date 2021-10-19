Trending Tags

​Flair Airlines Is Adding More Flights Out Of Pearson Airport & Some Start At Under $50

Attention all Pearson Airport travellers: you can prepare for takeoff on some seriously affordable flights with Flair Airlines.

In an announcement posted on October 19, the ultra-low-cost carrier revealed that it will be adding nonstop flights to 19 destinations from Pearson Airport and two new aircraft out of Toronto.

"We are excited to welcome Flair's new routes as they expand their network and offer Canadians more options to travel to the U.S. as well as the picturesque destination of Comox, BC. Passengers travelling through Pearson can do so confidently with many measures in place to keep them safe, such as no- and low-touch check-in and bag drop, improved air quality and contactless shopping and dining options," Craig Bradbrook, chief operating officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, said in the announcement.

Air faires to U.S. destinations start between $99 to $129 for one-way tickets, while many of the carrier's Canadian flights can come out to as low as $49 one way (and that's including taxes and fees.)

There will also be more Flair airplanes coming out of Edmonton and Vancouver. With the addition of these new aircraft across the country, the airline says it will create 150 new jobs for pilots, flights attendants, and operational support staff.

Starting April, Flair Airlines will be offering direct flights to Nashville and Denver two and three times a week out of Pearson Airport, respectively. In May, the airline will be offering non-stop flights to Victoria, B.C.

Flair says it will grow to serve 28 destinations by this coming spring, with more flights coming out of Edmonton, Vancouver, and Kelowna.

