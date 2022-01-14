Trending Tags

canadian tiktok

A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares 5 Facts Including How Airports 'Sell Lost Luggage'

Some of them may surprise you!

Western Canada Editor
djsugue | TikTok, @yvrairport | Instagram

A ground handler at Vancouver International Airport has been sharing some "airport facts" on TikTok.

The Tiktoker, @djsugue, has been growing a huge following online after showcasing behind-the-scene videos of his daily work at YVR.

He has attracted an incredible 310,000 followers and received more than 9 million likes on his videos.

In his latest video, he explained what he describes as airport facts.

@djsugue

Airport facts 👀😮✈️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #airport #yvr #rampagent

Despite many people not travelling through airports over the last two years, some of these facts are pretty obvious, but some may surprise you.

Cash exchange rates are terrible

Many people probably already worked this one out. It's the last chance to withdraw funds in the local currency.

At Vancouver Airport (as of January 14), it costs $1.49 for 1 euro, 1.81 for 1 British pound, and $1.31 for US$1

Air traffic controller towers are a peaceful place

You'd think with hundreds — thousands before the pandemic — of flights arriving or departing each day that this job would be really stressful. Apparently not!

Airports are designed to stop you from getting lost

Airports can be a sensory overload — the noise, the lights, duty-free, shops, bars and restaurants. All that before you even think about getting to your gate.

But, despite what can feel like a never-ending maze of gate numbers, this TikToker claims airports are in fact designed to help you navigate around easily.

The letter X in airport codes doesn't mean anything

According to the International Air Transport Association, the codes are essential to the travel industry, identifying airlines and destinations.

So, why are some of them apparently so random? LAX for Los Angeles, PHX for Phoenix, and YXX for Abbotsford, B.C.

ABC News reported that airport codes were chosen in the early days of passenger air travel. Airports used the same two-letter codes that the National Weather Service used for cities, but once more airports were built they needed more combinations. It was easier for some airports to just add an "X" onto the end.

Airports often sell lost luggage

Narcity has reached out to @djsugue for more details about this.

According to Vancouver International Airport's website, they do sell "surplus goods" at auction as part of their sustainable purchasing policy.

It adds: "The Airport Authority uses BC Auction and third-party companies to resell its surplus goods. Auctions are conducted periodically depending on companies and goods available."

