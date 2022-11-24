Westjet Is Hiring Customer Service Agents At YVR & The Job Comes With 'Travel Privileges'
Benefits kick in right off the bat!
Westing is looking for customer service agents to work out of Vancouver International Airport, and the gig comes with some pretty sweet perks too.
The Canadian airline is looking for multiple people to work part-time and provide a positive experience for customers making their way through YVR.
The job offers benefits like savings programs and travel perks that will come into effect from the first day you start.
These travel benefits will allow you to fly on any WestJet or WestJet Encore flight, for a $0 base fare, plus applicable taxes, according to its website.
Plus, each employee will get a certain number of standby buddy passes per year, it added.
If you are a people person and have at least two years of previous customer service work experience, this gig might be a fit for you.
The job will require you to do some processing tasks like changing reservations, issuing tickets and providing support at self-serve kiosks.
You will also have to assist customers with itinerary changes, disrupted flights and damaged baggage — which could mean dealing with some angry customers.
According to the job posting, you can expect to be working roughly 20-30 hours per week and you'll have to wear some pretty cute uniforms while doing it.
Westjet is accepting applications until December 10 and 11:59 p.m. To apply, you will have to create an account on the airline's website.
The hourly wage or salary for this position has not been disclosed.
Who Should Apply: If you love chatting with people and have a knack for resolving conflict, this position might just be something you'll enjoy!