Lululemon Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Remote Jobs In Vancouver & They Come With Sweet Benefits
Get applying!
Lululemon is currently hiring a bunch of remote jobs in Vancouver and the great news is that they come with some sweet perks too.
Not only are these jobs completely remote, but a few will even allow you to work anywhere within Canada or the U.S. so if you don't happen to live in Vancouver, you still have a shot at landing one of these gigs.
Lululemon offers mega benefits like extended health care plans, paid time off, savings plans, employee discounts and of course, money to put toward fitness.
"Our Sweaty Pursuits program provides all employees with a monthly allocation of dollars to support big and small health goals," according to its website.
If you've been thinking about changing up your career and love the Vancouver-based company, some of these remote positions might just catch your eye.
Business Analyst - Digital Experience Engineering
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a business analyst to work closely with the technology teams to support guest experiences.
The role will have you performing different management tasks, including making sure other teams are following specific criteria.
At least five years of previous work experience is required.
Futures Innovation - Concept Manager
Who Should Apply: This remote job based out of Vancouver is open to anyone in the U.S. or Canada.
If you understand the science behind design and can also pull off some coding, this gig might be for you. With this job, you will get to innovate, manage and lead a team of your very own.
A degree or Ph.D. and at least five years experience are required to land this role.
Associate Engineer
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for an associate engineer with at least three years of analyst experience. The role will have you monitoring data and collaborating with many different teams across the company.
If you are a team player and love to work with others, you might just be a fit.
Business Analyst - Marketing Technology
Who Should Apply: If you have previous marketing experience and a degree, this job might be a fit for you.
Lululemon is looking for a business analyst to help perform data analysis and come up with different solutions to reduce company costs.
Senior Architect
Who Should Apply: This remote position based out of Vancouver, B.C. is open to anyone across Canada. The senior architect role will require you to work with other teams on design and engineering projects.
A degree in technology and a minimum of five years previous work experience is needed to land this gig.
Product Analyst
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a product analyst to help grow the company, assist in projects, and work closely with the engineering teams.
A bachelor's degree and at least two years of previous work experience are required to secure this position.